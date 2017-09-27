  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus ST
  4. Used 2018 Ford Focus ST
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Focus ST Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration from strong turbocharged engine
  • Sharp and playful handling with responsive steering
  • Civilized ride quality for a performance car
  • No advanced safety tech available
  • No automatic transmission option
  • Optional Recaro seats may be too confining
  • Smaller back seat and cargo area than rivals
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Ford Focus ST for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$19,475 - $22,999
Used Focus ST for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Focus ST does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one 2018 Ford Focus ST version, so your decision will largely come down to if you want any of the car's optional features. Going with the ST2 or ST3 package will get you the worthwhile Sync 3 infotainment interface, although these packages also include the Recaro sport seats, which won't be to everyone's waistline.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

There's something to be said for power and charisma. The 2018 Ford Focus ST may be just as old as the regular Focus, sharing most of the same elements that have made that car lose much of its appeal as newer competitors came along. It's certainly not the newest and hottest thing around anymore. Yet the Focus ST remains just as much fun as ever, delivering exactly the same mix of performance, practicality and pizzazz that first drew us to it five years ago. It's a cool car and always will be.

First and foremost, its 252-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues to be a hoot, thrusting you into the ST's Recaro sport seats to the tune of a deep warble. All that power goes through the front wheels only, making it a bit unruly at times, but that's all part of the fun. We also love the six-speed manual transmission, though acknowledge that the availability of a dual-clutch automatic (such as Volkswagen's DSG transmission) would widen its audience. Then there's the ST's entertaining steering and handling. Yes, it's fun to go quickly in a straight line, but the ST has corners licked, too.

As for downsides, the ST's relate mostly to those inherent to the regular Focus' design. The rear seating is cramped, and the base tech interface is behind the times. Cabin quality also isn't as impressive as it once was and is overshadowed by the Volkswagen and Honda competition. Those grippy Recaro seats may also be too confining for drivers of above-average size.

In total, though, the 2018 Focus ST needs to be on the shopping list for anyone looking for a powerful, charismatic car with plenty of practicality at a reasonable price. It was great five years ago and it's still great today.

2018 Ford Focus ST models

The 2018 Ford Focus ST is a performance-oriented version of the Focus four-door hatchback. There is no sedan version. Both the regular Focus and the even hotter Focus RS are reviewed separately. Every Focus ST comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 hp, 270 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. There is no automatic variant available. There's only one trim level, though a variety of equipment packages bolster the standard feature content.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, performance brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, hill start assist, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, an integrated blind-spot mirror, keyless entry and ignition, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, front sport seats (with driver height adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, MyKey parental controls, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.

The ST2 package (aka the 401A Equipment Group) adds xenon headlights, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth and leather upholstery, Recaro front sport seats, the Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio, a CD player, satellite radio and dual USB ports.

The ST3 package (aka the 402A Equipment Group) adds all ST2 items but also tacks on heated mirrors, a keyless entry keypad, full leather upholstery, heated front Recaro seats (with eight-way power adjustments for the driver), a heated steering wheel, a rear center armrest, multicolor ambient interior lighting, carbon-fiber interior accents and a navigation system.

Stand-alone options include dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels with red-painted brake calipers, high-performance all-season tires and the navigation system (requires the ST2 package).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford Focus ST (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Focus ST is now available with Ford's latest Sync 3 infotainment system (replacing the old MyFord Touch touchscreen), which we have sampled in other Ford vehicles. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Focus ST.

Driving

8.5
An all-around solid performer. Quick acceleration paired with genuinely capable handling and rewarding steering. It's getting on in age, but it's still an excellent choice in a small segment.

Acceleration

7.5
Boost builds quickly in the ST, and you'll rarely catch the engine lagging. Sixty mph arrives from a standstill in 6.4 seconds. Gear spacing is good, though you'll shift twice to hit 60.

Braking

8.0
A softer pedal than we'd prefer, but power and fade resistance are ample. Consistent braking runs with good stability during full-ABS panic stops. It stops in 109 feet from 60 mph.

Steering

8.0
Quick, responsive and direct. Very accurate. Solid ally for countersteering, too, which you'll do a lot here if you drive hard. The ST is not a car for beginners.

Handling

10.0
The ST is more fun than anything else in the class if you like flamboyant driving. Rotates off throttle, but balances back to neutral quickly and controllably with throttle application. The stability control calibration is superb.

Drivability

8.0
It's very easy to drive with manageable clutch and shifter. Even novices should learn the ST's nuances quickly. Rapid, responsive and accompanied by terrific sounds. To be fair, there is no automatic option.

Comfort

6.0
Some comfort compromises are obvious in the ST. Ride quality isn't as smooth as in most non-performance-oriented compacts, but it is good relative to direct rivals. Overall, a good ride-handling balance. The optional Recaro seats can be confining.

Seat comfort

7.0
The optional Recaro seats are comfortable and supportive, but they will make entry and exit more challenging than it would be otherwise. The huge bolsters hold passengers securely but also consume elbow room. Larger drivers probably will find them too confining.

Ride comfort

6.0
Depends on how you look at it. The Focus ST's ride is busy relative to the ride in a base Focus. Expansion joints can be jarring, but the ride is generally acceptable and even impressive given the ST's abilities.

Noise & vibration

5.5
Superb intake note at wide-open throttle that's not present during normal driving. Noticeable wind noise intrusion in certain instances. Otherwise, levels of road and tire noise are livable for the segment.

Interior

7.5
You won't confuse the ST's interior with that of a standard Focus. Body-colored accents, available Recaro seats, additional instrumentation and a thick-rimmed wheel set it apart. But the design is starting to look and feel dated.

Utility

6.5
Hatchback usability is a plus. Good rear cargo space. The split and folding rear seats don't fold completely flat, and the thick Recaro seats compromise cargo space marginally.

Technology

Sync 3 is one of the easiest touchscreen tech interfaces to use. We like the clear touchscreen graphics, quick response times and the easily navigable menus. The Focus' base system is pretty archaic and frustrating, so getting Sync 3 is highly recommended.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort6.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Focus ST.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1st ST was so much fun, I traded it for another!
Myron Rhodes Jr,12/15/2018
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I special ordered a 2013 ST in Jan '13. I put 100k miles in that car in 5 years. Never a serious problem. Only needed oil changes, one set of brakes, and some tires. More fun than the Mustang GTs I owned in years past primarily due to the superb handling. I love the Recaros, the 6 speed manual, and the way the engine pulls all the way to top speed. This car will do the 150 advertised, and it surprised a lot of BMW and Audi owners on the freeway! I bought a 2018 ST3 when Ford announced they were dropping cars in North America. If Ford had made more cars like the ST they would be selling enough cars to keep making them here. Sad days for American Ford lovers...but I got my fix for a while until they come out with electric sports cars! UPDATE: I have now had the 2018 for two full years and have had zero service issues. The car still has great looks and performs like new! GREAT CAR!!!
Europe's Favorite Hot Hatch Made In America
Richard Reed,02/21/2019
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
After retiring, I wanted a performance hatchback, mostly for fun, but also for utility, room for my three grandsons, and acceptable gas mileage. I settled on the Focus ST base model (ST1), for the following reasons: PRICE - great bang for the buck. Everything I needed. SEATS - I tried the Recaro seats in an ST2, and no way. Ford must think an "average driver" is 5' 6" and weighs less than 110 pounds. So, that meant the ST1 base package. I really wanted heated seats, but unless I move to Minnesota, the cloth trim of the base seats are cozy enough. WEIGHT - all the items in the extra packages, especially the sunroof, add weight and don't enhance the performance. Even though I am over 65 years old, track days are part of my retirement. TECHNOLOGY - As I said, I am over 65, and can remember car radios that had vacuum tubes that required warming up. The ST1's entertainment system is easy to use and easily hooks up to my phone and playlist. One disappointment is for 2018, Ford deleted the CD player. I sometimes really want to know who (or what) Ford has for marketing research. What was the cost-benefit analysis result that dictated deleting the CD player for one more year, and thus sticking a finger in every Boomer's eye, was A Good Thing. Remember, after 2018 there are no more Foci in the U.S. PERFORMANCE: After 6000 miles the car makes me grin every time I get in it. Tor---------que steer? What torque st----------eer? Admittedly, as this was my first-ever front wheel drive car, the torque steer was a little alarming, but after getting used to it, I love it. And I now know how to use it. My wife and I took a road trip down the coast and she enjoyed the comfort, and got a few giggles when we shot by slow-movers on two-lane roads. STYLE - I like the looks of the car, and get the impression that even after a decade, it will still be an attractive car. Just look at a 2009 Mazdaspeed3 and you will know what I mean. AMERICAN MADE - I'm not necessarily what you would call a flag-waiver, as I shun American motorcycles in favor of those from a small island nation. But, I am an Army veteran, vote in every election, had a career building fighter jets and big transports, and I like that the ST is made right here. Yeah, I know the engine and transmission are from elsewhere, and the electronics are from (I hope) a small island nation, but it's a Ford. True blue oval. I do have to say, though, that if Subaru had still made a hatch version of the WRX, that might have been my first choice. That said, I am completely happy with my purchase.
bought a salvage title
mustangchef,09/08/2019
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
for 9000 bucks I now have a kick ass toy. Have it set up just the way i like it. 80 miles a day . It rocks.
Fun car to drive every day.
Mark,02/17/2019
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I put an after market exhaust on my 2018 and it sounds and runs great.
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Ford Focus ST
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Focus ST features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Focus ST models:

911 Assist
Uses your cellphone to automatically call 911 should the airbags deploy.
MyKey
Allows owners, and specifically parents, to set vehicle speed, radio volume and other parameters for teen drivers or valets.
Integrated Blind-Spot Mirror
Provides a clear, expanded view of your blind spots. A simple, yet effective solution.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ford Focus ST

Used 2018 Ford Focus ST Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Focus ST is offered in the following submodels: Focus ST Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Focus ST?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Focus ST trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Focus ST Base is priced between $19,475 and$22,999 with odometer readings between 19065 and31610 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Focus STS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Focus ST for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 Focus STS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,475 and mileage as low as 19065 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Focus ST.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Focus STs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus ST for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,443.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,218.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus ST for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,113.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,111.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Focus ST?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus ST lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford Focus ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles