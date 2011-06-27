  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
2014 Ford Focus ST Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful turbocharged engine
  • precise six-speed manual gearbox
  • sharp handling
  • poised ride
  • stylish interior with many high-tech options.
  • Finicky infotainment controls
  • no automatic transmission offered
  • optional Recaro seats can be uncomfortable on long drives.
List Price Range
$11,495 - $14,995
Used Focus ST for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ford Focus ST delivers strong hot-hatchback performance, yet doesn't forget to deliver on the poise and polish.

2014 Ford Focus ST models

The 2014 Ford Focus ST is a performance-oriented version of the Focus four-door hatchback. There is no sedan version.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels; performance summer tires; performance brakes; an electronically controlled limited-slip front differential; keyless ignition and entry; full power accessories; air-conditioning; cruise control; a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a 60/40-split-folding seatback; the Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface; and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The ST2 package (Equipment Group 201A) adds Recaro front sport seats, cloth/leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, the MyFord Touch electronics interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display and a 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio and satellite radio.

The ST3 package (Equipment Group 202A) includes the ST2's features and adds xenon headlights, heated mirrors, heated front Recaro seats, full leather upholstery, a rear armrest, an overhead interior console, ambient interior lighting and a navigation system.

Stand-alone options include a dark gray finish (with red-painted brake calipers) for the standard 18-inch wheels, a sunroof and a set of black racing stripes that run from the front of the car to the rear bumper.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford Focus ST is unchanged other than newly optional gray-painted wheels (with red-painted brake calipers) and optional exterior black stripes.

Performance & mpg

The signature feature of the front-wheel-drive 2014 Ford Focus ST is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 252 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It's matched with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

In Edmunds testing, the Ford Focus ST accelerated from zero to 60 in 6.6 seconds, a quick time for this class of car. The EPA estimates the Focus ST will achieve 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/32 mpg highway), which also places it near the top of the hot hatch class for fuel economy.

Safety

The 2014 Ford Focus ST comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system also includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard are blind-spot mirrors and Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers. A rearview camera, offered on the regular Focus, isn't available on the ST.

In Edmunds testing, the Focus ST needed 112 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is an average distance for an affordable performance car with summer tires.

In government crash testing, the Focus received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Focus coupe its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Just as you'd expect from a car in this category, the 2014 Ford Focus ST bristles with performance, and the sound that the turbocharged engine makes as it revs toward 6,000 rpm is thrilling. The precision of the steering and the crisp action of the six-speed manual transmission make you feel as if you're in touch with this car's mechanical soul.

Equally striking is the Focus ST's composure during harder driving. Special tuning of the electric-assist power steering, electronic differential control and stability control systems helps maintain traction without making the car feel clumsy. And if you're looking for more excitement on a back road (or planning to sign up for a track day), you can dial the stability control into a more permissive setting or switch it off altogether.

For day-to-day driving, the Focus ST is still quite livable. The suspension tuning is certainly firm, but outside of the GTI, this is the best-riding performance hatchback you'll find. It's also fairly quiet, as the engine really makes itself heard only during hard acceleration.

Interior

The interior of the Focus ST shows how compact cars now blend utility with an appreciation for fine materials and leading-edge design. This cockpit is attractive and the materials are best in class. And just as you'd expect in a performance car, the driving position is excellent, and the optional Recaro front seats offered in the ST2 and ST3 have large side bolsters that keep you very secure during hard cornering. We recommend sitting in the Recaro seats before deciding if they're for you, however, as many drivers find them to be uncomfortable for long drives.

The layout of some gauges and controls is a little complicated, particularly the optional MyFord Touch system. It provides some neat customization possibilities, but in real-world operation we've found that it's prone to glitches. In addition, its virtual buttons are hard to identify at a glance, often get pressed accidentally or fail to respond properly. That said, the technologies controlled by MyFord Touch and the Sync voice command system help set the Focus ST apart from the pack.

The rear seat is slightly shorter on legroom than the accommodations of other small hatchbacks, but overall utility is excellent, with 23.8 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats up and a generous 44.8 cubic feet with them folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Focus ST.

5(68%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(16%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
manniax,12/10/2013
Deceptively sporty, I like it because it takes off like a rocket but won't get you pulled over either. If you're a larger person there's still decent headroom (I'm 6'3") but the Recaro seats might be a little uncomfortable on long drives. It's a really great ride though and very well designed. Very suitable for use as a daily driving vehicle. If you regularly carry four people though, you should probably consider something larger - not a ton of legroom in the rear seat.
Couldn't be happier.
Shawn,02/01/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Review Updated 2/8/2017 Purchased in September 2013. Almost 3 years and 24k miles later, I couldn't be happier with my Tangerine Scream Focus ST. The paint holds up great and it still shines like new after every wash. From how it looks inside and out to how it sounds and performs, it's an amazing car, especially for the asking price. The fit and finish is solid. The only shakes or rattles I have are from the loose change and random things I have in the hard plastic storage bins. Road noise on harsher road surfaces does travel into the cabin (due to the relatively stiff suspension), so it isn't a quiet car on every road surface. However, on a well-maintained highway, this car is very quiet. Don't pay sticker and look for incentives. I paid $4.5k under MSRP for a loaded ST3 (full leather seats, nav, sunroof, tricoat TS paint, "cargo net", etc). My mileage isn't great for several reasons so it shouldn't be considered typical. My daily commute is short (4 miles each way), I stomp on the pedals, and I power slide when no other cars are around. Lastly, my insurance premiums are low. I compared my quote from GEICO to other Focus trims and it was the same. Go figure! Overall, I can't express how much I still love this car. I worry if my next car will give me this much satisfaction. I look forward to driving it every single day!
Great so far, and huge improvement over 2012 Focus SE
puzman,01/30/2014
I recently traded my 2012 Focus SE Hatchback 5 sp manual on the 2014 Focus ST with ST3 package (full leather Recaros). The difference is night and day- it feels like a completely different car. There is ample power and huge amounts of torque, even very low on the tach, and zero turbo lag. Steering, shifting, braking, and handling are all very tight and quick. While the 2012 felt reasonably solid, it did have a few rattles. The 2014 on the other hand feels like a bank vault- rock solid and dead quiet. The performance is stunning (other than a bit of torque steer when the throttle is pinned), I'm averaging 26 mpg in the dead of winter, and it's a very quiet and docile daily driver.
1st American car since I was a teenager!
nhzoom,11/21/2014
4dr Hatchback w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
It was between the 2015 GTI and the 2014 focus ST. After long and hard thought, research, and numerous test-drives, I got the Focus ST 3 with all options (except moon roof). I honestly did not expect the 2014 ST to even be a contender when I was test-driving the GTI but, it was indeed! I test drove both the 2015 GTI and 2014 ST 3 times. Update: I now have 20k miles on it and no issues. The only one I had was navigation went out but was fixed under warrantee. I am surprised at the design and build quality of the ST. It's no surprise the 2014 ST was designed in Europe. It is a solid car and ride. I've owned German and Swedish cars and the ST drives like a European car. From the 3 test drives each, I realize that the ST did out-perform the GTI but was a close race for sure. One factor was that, even when I turned off the traction control on the GTI, it did not really turn off, which I did not like--at all. In my research, I also saw much more potential mechanical future problems with the GTI with numerous blogs of some folks selling their VW b/c of numerous mechanical problems and also higher costs to fix. The ST--unexpectedly--became not only a contender but a strong one at that. Jay Lenno's video about the Focus ST, and his endorsement, is what actually even got me started looking into the ST in the first place. The shifter feels great and not 'nothcy' at all and just has a great feel, compares well to a good German cars' feel. I do wish they switched the e-brake handle with the shifter. (the e-brake is closer to the driver than the shifter; I think it should be the other way around). I havea tuxedo black with grey rado wheels and red brake calipers and I've gotten a fair amount of compliments. The all-leather heated Racaro seats are really great!! ...I mean, really great. They're both comfortable and also supportive for spirited driving. I will say that I'm not at all overweight, which is a factor with these particular seats. Those, who are overweight or obese don't really fit into the Racaro seats well. The bolsters are aggressive and firm, which I love. When I test drove the GTI, the bolsters were fairly small but, even worse, soft and could be pushed down with one hand, which I didn't favor at all. I live in New England so, I did get an aftermarket set of rims so I can swap out performance winter tires and keep the summer performance tires during the summer. I've never been able to find an all season performance tire that performs as well as dedicated season-specific tires.. and I recommend getting the extra set of rims/tires for winter in a car like this...unless you don't really care about performance.
See all 19 reviews of the 2014 Ford Focus ST
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford Focus ST features & specs

More about the 2014 Ford Focus ST

Used 2014 Ford Focus ST Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Focus ST is offered in the following submodels: Focus ST Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Focus ST?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Focus ST trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Focus ST Base is priced between $11,495 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 63136 and96270 miles.

Which used 2014 Ford Focus STS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford Focus ST for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2014 Focus STS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,495 and mileage as low as 63136 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford Focus ST.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford Focus STs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus ST for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,832.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus ST for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,105.

