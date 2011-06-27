It was between the 2015 GTI and the 2014 focus ST. After long and hard thought, research, and numerous test-drives, I got the Focus ST 3 with all options (except moon roof). I honestly did not expect the 2014 ST to even be a contender when I was test-driving the GTI but, it was indeed! I test drove both the 2015 GTI and 2014 ST 3 times. Update: I now have 20k miles on it and no issues. The only one I had was navigation went out but was fixed under warrantee. I am surprised at the design and build quality of the ST. It's no surprise the 2014 ST was designed in Europe. It is a solid car and ride. I've owned German and Swedish cars and the ST drives like a European car. From the 3 test drives each, I realize that the ST did out-perform the GTI but was a close race for sure. One factor was that, even when I turned off the traction control on the GTI, it did not really turn off, which I did not like--at all. In my research, I also saw much more potential mechanical future problems with the GTI with numerous blogs of some folks selling their VW b/c of numerous mechanical problems and also higher costs to fix. The ST--unexpectedly--became not only a contender but a strong one at that. Jay Lenno's video about the Focus ST, and his endorsement, is what actually even got me started looking into the ST in the first place. The shifter feels great and not 'nothcy' at all and just has a great feel, compares well to a good German cars' feel. I do wish they switched the e-brake handle with the shifter. (the e-brake is closer to the driver than the shifter; I think it should be the other way around). I havea tuxedo black with grey rado wheels and red brake calipers and I've gotten a fair amount of compliments. The all-leather heated Racaro seats are really great!! ...I mean, really great. They're both comfortable and also supportive for spirited driving. I will say that I'm not at all overweight, which is a factor with these particular seats. Those, who are overweight or obese don't really fit into the Racaro seats well. The bolsters are aggressive and firm, which I love. When I test drove the GTI, the bolsters were fairly small but, even worse, soft and could be pushed down with one hand, which I didn't favor at all. I live in New England so, I did get an aftermarket set of rims so I can swap out performance winter tires and keep the summer performance tires during the summer. I've never been able to find an all season performance tire that performs as well as dedicated season-specific tires.. and I recommend getting the extra set of rims/tires for winter in a car like this...unless you don't really care about performance.

