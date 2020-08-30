Used 2017 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me
- 55,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,240
- 39,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,444$3,556 Below Market
- 29,800 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$3,086 Below Market
- 74,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,360$3,433 Below Market
- 20,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495$2,223 Below Market
- 40,044 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950
- 52,585 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$2,130 Below Market
- certified
2017 Ford Focus ST33,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$3,182 Below Market
- 32,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$1,859 Below Market
- 23,832 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
- 30,840 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998$1,142 Below Market
- 30,610 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,450
- 41,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,750$595 Below Market
- 38,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$18,990
- 32,222 miles
$21,999
- 20,443 miles
$22,998
- 33,650 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$224 Below Market
- 42,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,997$805 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus ST searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus ST
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus ST
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.79 Reviews
Report abuse
MN ST Owner,07/30/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just bought mine recently in the base ST1 trim. The only options on my ST has are the polished rims with black pockets that include red painted brake calipers and the performance all season Pirelli tires instead of the summer only Goodyear tires. Hopefully the Pirelli's are good enough for winter here in Minnesota (Twin Cities metro area). I have always been interested in this car and after driving many economical cars that got great fuel economy, I was getting tired of the lack of performance that comes with that economy. Ford was offering a discount of $3500 off along with another $1000 Fast Cash. The dealer sold me the car at invoice price with these discounts included. I ended up paying $20,500 for a car that said $26,175 MSRP on the window sticker. I was also looking at Fiesta ST's too but they were more expensive and harder to find. The test drive had me sold on this car. Performance is thrilling in every way. Acceleration, handling and braking are at a level that is way above your average Focus. The six speed manual transmission and clutch are a pleasure to use. The steering is point and shoot with excellent feedback. Hustling down some curvy country roads today, I was amazed at how fast I was taking the curves. Of course I was smiling the entire time while I snicked though the gears. This car pulls hard when you dip into the pedal deep. Turbo lag is almost non-existent. The 270 lb/ft of torque peak is at only 2500 RPM's. This car pulls hard from any speed in every gear if you keep the RPM's around that figure. The performance all season Pirelli's worked well for me. I doubt you would want them on a track but for public road use they are great. The suspension is on the firm side but not jarring. You will hear and feel some bumps and the expansion joints on freeways but it is not annoying to me. First tank of fuel after some mixed highway/city driving came in at 27 MPG! A good portion of that was spirited driving on those curvy roads I just mentioned. For everyday use it is just like any other Focus. You will get slightly less fuel economy but you will leave traffic at the stop lights with ease. Same amount of storage and room which is good on the Focus. Not best in class but good enough. Rear seats are a tad short on leg room. Front row is fine. The ST1 trim gets you the basic Ford Sync system with a 4.2" non-touch center screen (It does have a backup camera with distance and trajectory markings) and a 6 speaker single CD, AM/FM radio, MP3 stereo system without Sirius/XM. You also get manually controlled cloth seats with less aggressive bolstering than the Recaro seats that come with the ST2 and ST3 trim levels. The ST1 cloth seats are comfortable and look nice. I don't think a moonroof option is available on the base ST1 trim level. You also don't get the rear seat armrest and cup holders or the sunglasses holder near the rearview mirror. The ST2 and ST3 trim levels give you more options including leather trimmed (ST2) or full leather Recaro seats (ST3) with aggresive bolstering and power controls on the ST3. The ST2 and ST3 trim levels get heated front seats and side mirrors. The ST3 trim also includes a heated steering wheel. The ST2 and ST3 are both equipped with Ford's Sync 3 system, an 8" touch screen and a Sony sound system with subwoofer and Sirius/XM. Integrated navigation is also available on both the ST2 and ST3. The Ford Focus ST is easily the most fun to drive and one of the fastest front drive only cars you can buy today. In its basic ST1 trim it's a steal if you don't need or want all those options on the much higher priced trim levels (thousands higher for each trim level). Everyday usability, decent fuel economy and when you feel like dipping into the turbo's boost, sport car performance. The ST in basic trim is just an amazing car for only $20,500 but if need more luxuries they are available too. I will be driving my Focus ST for as long as it lasts.
