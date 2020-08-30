Used 2017 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

191 listings
Focus ST Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 191 listings
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    55,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,240

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Yellow
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    39,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,444

    $3,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    29,800 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $3,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    74,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,360

    $3,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    20,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,495

    $2,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    40,044 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    52,585 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    $2,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    33,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $3,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    32,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    23,832 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    30,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    30,610 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,450

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    41,950 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,750

    $595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    38,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    32,222 miles

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    20,443 miles

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    33,650 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Focus ST

    42,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,997

    $805 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus ST searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus ST

Overall Consumer Rating
4.79 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Poor man's sports car with four doors and a hatch
MN ST Owner,07/30/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just bought mine recently in the base ST1 trim. The only options on my ST has are the polished rims with black pockets that include red painted brake calipers and the performance all season Pirelli tires instead of the summer only Goodyear tires. Hopefully the Pirelli's are good enough for winter here in Minnesota (Twin Cities metro area). I have always been interested in this car and after driving many economical cars that got great fuel economy, I was getting tired of the lack of performance that comes with that economy. Ford was offering a discount of $3500 off along with another $1000 Fast Cash. The dealer sold me the car at invoice price with these discounts included. I ended up paying $20,500 for a car that said $26,175 MSRP on the window sticker. I was also looking at Fiesta ST's too but they were more expensive and harder to find. The test drive had me sold on this car. Performance is thrilling in every way. Acceleration, handling and braking are at a level that is way above your average Focus. The six speed manual transmission and clutch are a pleasure to use. The steering is point and shoot with excellent feedback. Hustling down some curvy country roads today, I was amazed at how fast I was taking the curves. Of course I was smiling the entire time while I snicked though the gears. This car pulls hard when you dip into the pedal deep. Turbo lag is almost non-existent. The 270 lb/ft of torque peak is at only 2500 RPM's. This car pulls hard from any speed in every gear if you keep the RPM's around that figure. The performance all season Pirelli's worked well for me. I doubt you would want them on a track but for public road use they are great. The suspension is on the firm side but not jarring. You will hear and feel some bumps and the expansion joints on freeways but it is not annoying to me. First tank of fuel after some mixed highway/city driving came in at 27 MPG! A good portion of that was spirited driving on those curvy roads I just mentioned. For everyday use it is just like any other Focus. You will get slightly less fuel economy but you will leave traffic at the stop lights with ease. Same amount of storage and room which is good on the Focus. Not best in class but good enough. Rear seats are a tad short on leg room. Front row is fine. The ST1 trim gets you the basic Ford Sync system with a 4.2" non-touch center screen (It does have a backup camera with distance and trajectory markings) and a 6 speaker single CD, AM/FM radio, MP3 stereo system without Sirius/XM. You also get manually controlled cloth seats with less aggressive bolstering than the Recaro seats that come with the ST2 and ST3 trim levels. The ST1 cloth seats are comfortable and look nice. I don't think a moonroof option is available on the base ST1 trim level. You also don't get the rear seat armrest and cup holders or the sunglasses holder near the rearview mirror. The ST2 and ST3 trim levels give you more options including leather trimmed (ST2) or full leather Recaro seats (ST3) with aggresive bolstering and power controls on the ST3. The ST2 and ST3 trim levels get heated front seats and side mirrors. The ST3 trim also includes a heated steering wheel. The ST2 and ST3 are both equipped with Ford's Sync 3 system, an 8" touch screen and a Sony sound system with subwoofer and Sirius/XM. Integrated navigation is also available on both the ST2 and ST3. The Ford Focus ST is easily the most fun to drive and one of the fastest front drive only cars you can buy today. In its basic ST1 trim it's a steal if you don't need or want all those options on the much higher priced trim levels (thousands higher for each trim level). Everyday usability, decent fuel economy and when you feel like dipping into the turbo's boost, sport car performance. The ST in basic trim is just an amazing car for only $20,500 but if need more luxuries they are available too. I will be driving my Focus ST for as long as it lasts.
