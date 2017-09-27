5 star reviews: 40 %

4 star reviews: 60 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 1st ST was so much fun, I traded it for another!

Myron Rhodes Jr , 12/15/2018

4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I special ordered a 2013 ST in Jan '13. I put 100k miles in that car in 5 years. Never a serious problem. Only needed oil changes, one set of brakes, and some tires. More fun than the Mustang GTs I owned in years past primarily due to the superb handling. I love the Recaros, the 6 speed manual, and the way the engine pulls all the way to top speed. This car will do the 150 advertised, and it surprised a lot of BMW and Audi owners on the freeway! I bought a 2018 ST3 when Ford announced they were dropping cars in North America. If Ford had made more cars like the ST they would be selling enough cars to keep making them here. Sad days for American Ford lovers...but I got my fix for a while until they come out with electric sports cars! UPDATE: I have now had the 2018 for two full years and have had zero service issues. The car still has great looks and performs like new! GREAT CAR!!!

4 out of 5 stars, Europe's Favorite Hot Hatch Made In America

Richard Reed , 02/21/2019

4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

After retiring, I wanted a performance hatchback, mostly for fun, but also for utility, room for my three grandsons, and acceptable gas mileage. I settled on the Focus ST base model (ST1), for the following reasons: PRICE - great bang for the buck. Everything I needed. SEATS - I tried the Recaro seats in an ST2, and no way. Ford must think an "average driver" is 5' 6" and weighs less than 110 pounds. So, that meant the ST1 base package. I really wanted heated seats, but unless I move to Minnesota, the cloth trim of the base seats are cozy enough. WEIGHT - all the items in the extra packages, especially the sunroof, add weight and don't enhance the performance. Even though I am over 65 years old, track days are part of my retirement. TECHNOLOGY - As I said, I am over 65, and can remember car radios that had vacuum tubes that required warming up. The ST1's entertainment system is easy to use and easily hooks up to my phone and playlist. One disappointment is for 2018, Ford deleted the CD player. I sometimes really want to know who (or what) Ford has for marketing research. What was the cost-benefit analysis result that dictated deleting the CD player for one more year, and thus sticking a finger in every Boomer's eye, was A Good Thing. Remember, after 2018 there are no more Foci in the U.S. PERFORMANCE: After 6000 miles the car makes me grin every time I get in it. Tor---------que steer? What torque st----------eer? Admittedly, as this was my first-ever front wheel drive car, the torque steer was a little alarming, but after getting used to it, I love it. And I now know how to use it. My wife and I took a road trip down the coast and she enjoyed the comfort, and got a few giggles when we shot by slow-movers on two-lane roads. STYLE - I like the looks of the car, and get the impression that even after a decade, it will still be an attractive car. Just look at a 2009 Mazdaspeed3 and you will know what I mean. AMERICAN MADE - I'm not necessarily what you would call a flag-waiver, as I shun American motorcycles in favor of those from a small island nation. But, I am an Army veteran, vote in every election, had a career building fighter jets and big transports, and I like that the ST is made right here. Yeah, I know the engine and transmission are from elsewhere, and the electronics are from (I hope) a small island nation, but it's a Ford. True blue oval. I do have to say, though, that if Subaru had still made a hatch version of the WRX, that might have been my first choice. That said, I am completely happy with my purchase.

4 out of 5 stars, bought a salvage title

mustangchef , 09/08/2019

4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

for 9000 bucks I now have a kick ass toy. Have it set up just the way i like it. 80 miles a day . It rocks.

5 out of 5 stars, Fun car to drive every day.

Mark , 02/17/2019

4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I put an after market exhaust on my 2018 and it sounds and runs great.

