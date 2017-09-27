Used 2018 Ford Focus ST
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration from strong turbocharged engine
- Sharp and playful handling with responsive steering
- Civilized ride quality for a performance car
- No advanced safety tech available
- No automatic transmission option
- Optional Recaro seats may be too confining
- Smaller back seat and cargo area than rivals
Which Focus ST does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
There's something to be said for power and charisma. The 2018 Ford Focus ST may be just as old as the regular Focus, sharing most of the same elements that have made that car lose much of its appeal as newer competitors came along. It's certainly not the newest and hottest thing around anymore. Yet the Focus ST remains just as much fun as ever, delivering exactly the same mix of performance, practicality and pizzazz that first drew us to it five years ago. It's a cool car and always will be.
First and foremost, its 252-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues to be a hoot, thrusting you into the ST's Recaro sport seats to the tune of a deep warble. All that power goes through the front wheels only, making it a bit unruly at times, but that's all part of the fun. We also love the six-speed manual transmission, though acknowledge that the availability of a dual-clutch automatic (such as Volkswagen's DSG transmission) would widen its audience. Then there's the ST's entertaining steering and handling. Yes, it's fun to go quickly in a straight line, but the ST has corners licked, too.
As for downsides, the ST's relate mostly to those inherent to the regular Focus' design. The rear seating is cramped, and the base tech interface is behind the times. Cabin quality also isn't as impressive as it once was and is overshadowed by the Volkswagen and Honda competition. Those grippy Recaro seats may also be too confining for drivers of above-average size.
In total, though, the 2018 Focus ST needs to be on the shopping list for anyone looking for a powerful, charismatic car with plenty of practicality at a reasonable price. It was great five years ago and it's still great today.
Ford Focus ST models
The 2018 Ford Focus ST is a performance-oriented version of the Focus four-door hatchback. There is no sedan version. Both the regular Focus and the even hotter Focus RS are reviewed separately. Every Focus ST comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 hp, 270 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. There is no automatic variant available. There's only one trim level, though a variety of equipment packages bolster the standard feature content.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, performance brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, hill start assist, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, an integrated blind-spot mirror, keyless entry and ignition, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, front sport seats (with driver height adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, MyKey parental controls, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.
The ST2 package (aka the 401A Equipment Group) adds xenon headlights, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth and leather upholstery, Recaro front sport seats, the Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio, a CD player, satellite radio and dual USB ports.
The ST3 package (aka the 402A Equipment Group) adds all ST2 items but also tacks on heated mirrors, a keyless entry keypad, full leather upholstery, heated front Recaro seats (with eight-way power adjustments for the driver), a heated steering wheel, a rear center armrest, multicolor ambient interior lighting, carbon-fiber interior accents and a navigation system.
Stand-alone options include dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels with red-painted brake calipers, high-performance all-season tires and the navigation system (requires the ST2 package).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford Focus ST (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Focus ST is now available with Ford's latest Sync 3 infotainment system (replacing the old MyFord Touch touchscreen), which we have sampled in other Ford vehicles. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Focus ST.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling10.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration5.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.5
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Focus ST.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- interior
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I special ordered a 2013 ST in Jan '13. I put 100k miles in that car in 5 years. Never a serious problem. Only needed oil changes, one set of brakes, and some tires. More fun than the Mustang GTs I owned in years past primarily due to the superb handling. I love the Recaros, the 6 speed manual, and the way the engine pulls all the way to top speed. This car will do the 150 advertised, and it surprised a lot of BMW and Audi owners on the freeway! I bought a 2018 ST3 when Ford announced they were dropping cars in North America. If Ford had made more cars like the ST they would be selling enough cars to keep making them here. Sad days for American Ford lovers...but I got my fix for a while until they come out with electric sports cars! UPDATE: I have now had the 2018 for two full years and have had zero service issues. The car still has great looks and performs like new! GREAT CAR!!!
After retiring, I wanted a performance hatchback, mostly for fun, but also for utility, room for my three grandsons, and acceptable gas mileage. I settled on the Focus ST base model (ST1), for the following reasons: PRICE - great bang for the buck. Everything I needed. SEATS - I tried the Recaro seats in an ST2, and no way. Ford must think an "average driver" is 5' 6" and weighs less than 110 pounds. So, that meant the ST1 base package. I really wanted heated seats, but unless I move to Minnesota, the cloth trim of the base seats are cozy enough. WEIGHT - all the items in the extra packages, especially the sunroof, add weight and don't enhance the performance. Even though I am over 65 years old, track days are part of my retirement. TECHNOLOGY - As I said, I am over 65, and can remember car radios that had vacuum tubes that required warming up. The ST1's entertainment system is easy to use and easily hooks up to my phone and playlist. One disappointment is for 2018, Ford deleted the CD player. I sometimes really want to know who (or what) Ford has for marketing research. What was the cost-benefit analysis result that dictated deleting the CD player for one more year, and thus sticking a finger in every Boomer's eye, was A Good Thing. Remember, after 2018 there are no more Foci in the U.S. PERFORMANCE: After 6000 miles the car makes me grin every time I get in it. Tor---------que steer? What torque st----------eer? Admittedly, as this was my first-ever front wheel drive car, the torque steer was a little alarming, but after getting used to it, I love it. And I now know how to use it. My wife and I took a road trip down the coast and she enjoyed the comfort, and got a few giggles when we shot by slow-movers on two-lane roads. STYLE - I like the looks of the car, and get the impression that even after a decade, it will still be an attractive car. Just look at a 2009 Mazdaspeed3 and you will know what I mean. AMERICAN MADE - I'm not necessarily what you would call a flag-waiver, as I shun American motorcycles in favor of those from a small island nation. But, I am an Army veteran, vote in every election, had a career building fighter jets and big transports, and I like that the ST is made right here. Yeah, I know the engine and transmission are from elsewhere, and the electronics are from (I hope) a small island nation, but it's a Ford. True blue oval. I do have to say, though, that if Subaru had still made a hatch version of the WRX, that might have been my first choice. That said, I am completely happy with my purchase.
for 9000 bucks I now have a kick ass toy. Have it set up just the way i like it. 80 miles a day . It rocks.
I put an after market exhaust on my 2018 and it sounds and runs great.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Focus ST models:
- 911 Assist
- Uses your cellphone to automatically call 911 should the airbags deploy.
- MyKey
- Allows owners, and specifically parents, to set vehicle speed, radio volume and other parameters for teen drivers or valets.
- Integrated Blind-Spot Mirror
- Provides a clear, expanded view of your blind spots. A simple, yet effective solution.
FAQ
Is the Ford Focus ST a good car?
Is the Ford Focus ST reliable?
Is the 2018 Ford Focus ST a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Ford Focus ST?
The least-expensive 2018 Ford Focus ST is the 2018 Ford Focus ST 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,170.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,170
What are the different models of Ford Focus ST?
More about the 2018 Ford Focus ST
Buyers of compact performance cars can be a fickle lot. That might make you wonder about the prospects for the Focus ST, a car that hasn't changed much since its 2013 debut. As far as we can see, there is no reason to worry. The ST might be getting a bit long in the tooth, but it's still a hot hatch you have to test-drive.
The Focus ST is based on the Focus hatchback; in deference to the whims of the market, a sedan isn't offered, and for that matter, neither is an automatic transmission. The Focus ST gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turned up to 252 horsepower, which drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The EPA hadn't published a fuel economy estimate for the 2018 Focus ST at the time of this posting, but we expect it to be the same 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) as last year.
A distinctive trait of the Focus ST is its handling. You can make it oversteer (i.e., the rear tires lose grip before the front tires) with relative ease. This is a characteristic rarely seen among front-wheel-drive performance cars, and it is one of the elements that endears the Focus ST to its fan base. The suspension also provides a smooth ride, comfortable enough that buyers can make their daily commute without regretting their purchase. So-called summer performance tires give the Focus ST a strong grip on the pavement, and big brakes and an electronic limited-slip differential round out the ST's performance-enhancing attributes.
We're fond of the Focus ST's cabin, which features an easy-to-use optional infotainment system. But the deeply bolstered Recaro seats can feel restrictive, especially to those who are, shall we say, a little broad in the beam. The back seat offers less legroom than most compact cars, though luggage space is better than that of other performance hatchbacks.
Ford offers the Focus ST in a single trim level (as a step up, it offers the Focus RS, with all-wheel drive and more power). The standard equipment list features lots of performance hardware, and the ST2 and ST3 packages add convenience and luxury features. Which variant is the best to buy? Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2018 Ford Focus ST for you.
Used 2018 Ford Focus ST Overview
The Used 2018 Ford Focus ST is offered in the following submodels: Focus ST Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2018 Ford Focus ST?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ford Focus ST and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Focus ST 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Focus ST.
