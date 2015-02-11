Used 2016 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me
- 91,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$2,899 Below Market
- 38,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,888$847 Below Market
- 72,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990
- 75,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,499$1,026 Below Market
- 59,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950$1,702 Below Market
- 48,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$1,651 Below Market
- 48,178 miles
$17,350
- 52,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998$803 Below Market
- 55,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,350 Below Market
- 36,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,905$924 Below Market
- 19,998 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990
- 82,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,878
- certified
2016 Ford Focus ST31,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,923
- 76,176 miles
$16,765
- 89,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,156
- 33,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
- 41,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
- 80,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus ST
Brand new car. No initial purchase issues and not driven long enough to have reliability or service issues. This is more a first impression that a long term ownership review. The Focus ST is a niche car. It is aimed (noticed how I didn't say focused ;-) ) at someone who wants a fun and exciting car that is also practical and affordable. I don't believe everything I read, especially in advertising, but this car delivers. I am surprised at how well it delivers. The acceleration is quick, the steering is quick, and the braking is quick. There are 5 other cars and a pickup in my driveway, but there is only one car you would chose if you said to yourself "I just feel like going out for a drive". There is great power delivery even down low and when the turbo kicks in you feel it push you back in the seat. Gearbox is smooth. You can row back and forth through the six gears if you want, but the powerband is broad enough that downshifts are not nearly as necessary as some manuals I have owned. The tires and suspension let you feel all the road imperfections, but it is not harsh and handling always feels connected instead of busy or mushy. Torque steer? It is there if you push it in first or second. Not hard to control, but can be surprising when the car decides it doesn't want to accelerate in a straight line like you expected. Overall the car is reasonably quiet. You do hear the engine 'power symposer' when you accelerate, but not even loud enough to drown out a normal conversation. I have yet to hear the turbo whistle at all. Didn't get the Recaro seats. The base seats fit me much better. My ST1 has the base Ford Sync, so I can't comment on Sync 3, either. Although this is my daily driver, in no way is it just an average commuter car. It is for people who enjoy cars and want something that involves them in driving. Choosing an ST is a personal statement. I think it is a mistake by Ford to offer it only in the ST1/2/3 packages. I would have liked to pick and chose exactly which options fit me. A marketing decision I am sure. I don't challenge Mustangs, Camaros and Chargers at the stop lights. I don't wait to ambush BMW's and Vettes on twisty roads. I don't look for 2 miles of straight road where I can wind it out (but I do admit, on ramps have become lots of fun all of a sudden). There are bigger cars and faster cars and smoother cars and easier cars to drive. My ST is an every day driver that puts a smile on my face. It knew it was what I wanted as soon as I drove it.
