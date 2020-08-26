Used 2015 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

Now at 5 yrs old / 160,000 miles the 6th gear syncho has been a problem for the past few months. This is my fault from a blown shift. Merging onto a highway, I saw a huge pickup truck towing a landscaper's trailer speeding up not to let me in. As I merged in the truck continued coming at me and I got flustered and tried to shift from 4th to 5th at the redline. Instead the transmission popped out of gear and the engine momentarily over-reved. Since then the transmission is difficult to shift into 6th. A web search disclosed that this is not uncommon for STs. I have delayed getting it fixed. But now the car is much less fun to drive because once I get it onto 6th I don't want to downshift unless unavoidable. My bad. ____________________________________ At 150,000 (mostly highway) miles the only unscheduled repairs were a battery and rear shocks. It is still on the original brake pads. A new set of Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 all-season tires have smoothed out the ride and greatly reduced NVH. My prior reviews of the Focus ST might have given the impression that I drive it constantly in getaway-car mode. Not true at all -- most of my driving is at 60-75 mph in top gear (3,000 rpm or less) in the middle lane, and the car is a pleasant commuter. But if you need to (or feel like) sudden acceleration another 25+ mph is on tap in a few seconds by mashing the accelerator even if you don't downshift. Furthermore the torquey engine is pleasant at 40 mph in 6th gear at about 1,500 rpm, and the manual transmission is a pleasure to downshift approaching slowdowns or stops. That helps save the brake pads. So a used 2015 Focus ST in good condition would be a good purchase as a daily commuter with fun factor, even if you don't drive it as if you're auditioning for the next "Fast and ..." movie. _________________________________- At 133K miles and four years old, this car is still great fun to drive and excels at "point & squirt." Great car for getting "you're #1" salutes from other drivers (although they tend to use the middle finger). Excellent at slicing through groups of slower-moving cars: plan a path forward (and an alternate in case of unexpected lane changes by other drivers), hit the sport mode button, downshift and badaboom badabing you're in the clear again. If you enjoy such vehicular hooliganism, this is the car for you. On the other hand, if a state trooper clocks you weaving at speeds well above the speed limit, that is an expensive speeding ticket with the potential for reckless driving added in. The ST isn't embarrassingly geeky-looking like certain other cars in the class, and the exhaust is not overtly loud and annoying. Rather than holler "look at me," it probably gets the reaction of "who was that jerk" as you disappear into the distance. I recommend the Focus ST as a used car and a worthy lower-cost alternative to a VW GTI, Subaru WRX, or Honda Civic Sport. ______________ This car is like traveling in a group of butterflies and hummingbirds, and you're a killer bee... Positives Fun to drive, great handling and acceleration Tall gearing is economical and minimizes use of turbo boost Excellent build quality and reliability – only repair costs to date are a battery and rear shocks (total less than $500) Can transport large amounts of cargo for its size, especially with rear seats folded down Negatives Small cabin with minimal rear seat legroom Weak HVAC with poorly placed outlets No heated seat or mirrors if the leather seat option package is not purchased Suggestions For best off-the-line acceleration, start slowly and avoid wheelspin until the tires hook up Manually run AC or heat at high levels at first, then adjust when desired temperature is reached Continental ExtremeContact tires provide a smoother ride than the O.E. Pirellis and also provide more than adequate traction Keep safety in mind and avoid attention-getting high speed weaving through slower traffic, which is frowned upon by law enforcement

