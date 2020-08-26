Used 2015 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in Red
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    58,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,989

    $3,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    73,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $2,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    75,497 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,998

    $946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    106,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,337

    $1,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    64,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    87,633 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    74,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    57,692 miles

    $15,199

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    104,305 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Focus ST in White
    used

    2015 Ford Focus ST

    48,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,989

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus ST in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus ST

    108,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $3,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Focus ST in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Focus ST

    91,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $2,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus ST in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Focus ST

    71,193 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus ST in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus ST

    49,934 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $15,300

    $1,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Focus ST

    38,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,888

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus ST in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Focus ST

    66,016 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,500

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Focus ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Focus ST

    72,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus ST in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Focus ST

    73,523 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,992

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (89%)
  • 2
    (11%)
2015 Focus ST- Transmission problem @160 K miles
Andolina, V.P.,03/13/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Now at 5 yrs old / 160,000 miles the 6th gear syncho has been a problem for the past few months. This is my fault from a blown shift. Merging onto a highway, I saw a huge pickup truck towing a landscaper's trailer speeding up not to let me in. As I merged in the truck continued coming at me and I got flustered and tried to shift from 4th to 5th at the redline. Instead the transmission popped out of gear and the engine momentarily over-reved. Since then the transmission is difficult to shift into 6th. A web search disclosed that this is not uncommon for STs. I have delayed getting it fixed. But now the car is much less fun to drive because once I get it onto 6th I don't want to downshift unless unavoidable. My bad. ____________________________________ At 150,000 (mostly highway) miles the only unscheduled repairs were a battery and rear shocks. It is still on the original brake pads. A new set of Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 all-season tires have smoothed out the ride and greatly reduced NVH. My prior reviews of the Focus ST might have given the impression that I drive it constantly in getaway-car mode. Not true at all -- most of my driving is at 60-75 mph in top gear (3,000 rpm or less) in the middle lane, and the car is a pleasant commuter. But if you need to (or feel like) sudden acceleration another 25+ mph is on tap in a few seconds by mashing the accelerator even if you don't downshift. Furthermore the torquey engine is pleasant at 40 mph in 6th gear at about 1,500 rpm, and the manual transmission is a pleasure to downshift approaching slowdowns or stops. That helps save the brake pads. So a used 2015 Focus ST in good condition would be a good purchase as a daily commuter with fun factor, even if you don't drive it as if you're auditioning for the next "Fast and ..." movie. _________________________________- At 133K miles and four years old, this car is still great fun to drive and excels at "point & squirt." Great car for getting "you're #1" salutes from other drivers (although they tend to use the middle finger). Excellent at slicing through groups of slower-moving cars: plan a path forward (and an alternate in case of unexpected lane changes by other drivers), hit the sport mode button, downshift and badaboom badabing you're in the clear again. If you enjoy such vehicular hooliganism, this is the car for you. On the other hand, if a state trooper clocks you weaving at speeds well above the speed limit, that is an expensive speeding ticket with the potential for reckless driving added in. The ST isn't embarrassingly geeky-looking like certain other cars in the class, and the exhaust is not overtly loud and annoying. Rather than holler "look at me," it probably gets the reaction of "who was that jerk" as you disappear into the distance. I recommend the Focus ST as a used car and a worthy lower-cost alternative to a VW GTI, Subaru WRX, or Honda Civic Sport. ______________ This car is like traveling in a group of butterflies and hummingbirds, and you're a killer bee... Positives Fun to drive, great handling and acceleration Tall gearing is economical and minimizes use of turbo boost Excellent build quality and reliability – only repair costs to date are a battery and rear shocks (total less than $500) Can transport large amounts of cargo for its size, especially with rear seats folded down Negatives Small cabin with minimal rear seat legroom Weak HVAC with poorly placed outlets No heated seat or mirrors if the leather seat option package is not purchased Suggestions For best off-the-line acceleration, start slowly and avoid wheelspin until the tires hook up Manually run AC or heat at high levels at first, then adjust when desired temperature is reached Continental ExtremeContact tires provide a smoother ride than the O.E. Pirellis and also provide more than adequate traction Keep safety in mind and avoid attention-getting high speed weaving through slower traffic, which is frowned upon by law enforcement
