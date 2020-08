Used 2013 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

***PRICE AS NEW $29,560*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The sleek lines of the bodywork surely suggest innovative European style. A 252-horsepower turbocharged engine with direct fuel injection surely suggests exotic European technology. A poised, comfortable ride combined with agile, fluent handling surely suggests European tuning. But as it turns out, the 2013 Ford Focus ST is built in Michigan, and it can be had at a discount price, just as you'd expect from anything made in America. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, performance summer tires, performance brakes, an electronically controlled limited-slip front differential, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding seatback, the Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. FEATURES FWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Player Climate Control Fog Lamps Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Navigation System Privacy Glass Push Button Start Sunroof/Moonroof Tire Pressure Monitor USB

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus ST with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3L99DL138929

Stock: 138929

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020