Ford has managed to pack a 252 HP pocket rocket with a top speed of over 150 into a family friendly car that's just as much at home hauling around your brood as it is hauling A**! Make no mistake, this little car is a performance automobile, and while it is soon to be eclipsed by the more track "Focused" RS model, the ST still reins supreme at performance for price. The car is available in three trim levels, ST1 (base), ST2 and ST3. The ST2 and ST3 models include the now "infamous" Recaro seats. It's a shame that Ford could not have optioned the seats separately like they did with the moon roof. The highly bolstered Recaro seats are in a love/hate relationship with certain owners. Some owners find the seats amazingly comfortable, while others find them much too confining and almost abusive on long road trips. So prevalent is this view, there are active threads on ST enthusiast boards requesting seat swapouts with other owners. If you want more cabin refinement (leather interior, power seats, 10 speaker radio, Sirius XM, ambient lighting, etc) then you have no option but to get the Recaro's. If you don't like them, you are stuck giving up some refinement on the base model. Let's not kid ourselves here, though. The base model ST is still hansomely appointed with keyless entry and pushbutton start, a six speaker AM/FM CD system with bluetooth and USB connectivity and hands free phone integration. Air conditioning, power windows and mirrors are also standard, as is the leather trimmed steering wheel and sport pedals and backup camera all standard. From an interior standpoint the ST1 is no slouch, but if you don't want to deal with the Recaro's then your back passengers are going to have to settle with less cupholders and the lack of dual zone climate control. If you do like the Recaro's then the world is your oyster and you can push up the price of this automobile past $30K with the addition of full leather seating, heated drivers seats, ambient lighting, back passenger center console with cup holders and the like. The bottom line is that you should perform an extended test drive with the Recaro's prior to purchasing this car, especially if you tend to tip the scales on the large side as I do. But whatever your choice, you will soon forget about the lack of cup holders when you fire this bad boy up. The car has plenty of acceleration across the entire RPM band, and the six speed gearbox is a joy to use. The ride is a bit more stiff than the standard Focus, but is not what I would call uncomfortable. The fuel economy is not great, but that's to be expected given the type of engine being used. However careful shifting and expressway driving can bring your MPG's up to a respectable 30 MPG. And while driving like a responsible adult may appeal to your practical, it's ability to throw you back in your seat, and grip corners like on rails that will put that permanent smile on your face and turns you back into your inner 12 year old. You'll be fighting over your significant other who gets to take junior to his play date. This car is not for everyone. If you are simply looking for a vehicle to haul your two young kids around town, then you can get a suitable substitute with more room and much less cash. However, if you really appreciate driving, and you want to get behind the wheel of a car that is able to always put a grin on your grill AND haul the little ones, then it's hard to beat this car for bang for your buck.

