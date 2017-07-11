2018 Ford Focus RS Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge turbo power from a small engine
- Clever all-wheel-drive system improves handling in the wet or dry
- Remarkably civil at low speeds
- Sport front seats might feel constricting to the wider-bodied
- Ride quality is quite stiff
- No automatic transmission available
Which Focus RS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2018 Ford Focus RS has everything you'd expect from a sports car, including a high-output engine, super-sticky tires and stout brakes. Certainly, the RS is a blast to drive. Yet this hatchback also delivers a decent amount of utility.
The Focus RS fits squarely under the "hot hatch" category of cars, meaning it combines the utility of a hatchback commuter car with serious performance. But it also goes beyond more common hot hatches such as the Volkswagen GTI or Ford's own Focus ST. The RS' turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four makes 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, while its all-wheel-drive system can selectively bias power to individual wheels. It even has a drive setting that allows a tail-out "drifting" style of cornering easier.
This year marks the final run of this generation Focus RS. To send it off, Ford is providing a run of only 1,500 cars for North America, each outfitted with performance-enhancing options such as a front locking differential and lightweight forged wheels. We suspect this RS is going to be prized by enthusiasts for a long time to come.
2018 Ford Focus RS models
The 2018 Ford Focus RS is a high-performance hatchback that is available in one fully loaded trim level. As this is the last year of its production, there are only a handful of options to choose from. The RS employs a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four (350 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque) that is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. A torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system is standard.
Standard features include keyless entry, 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, a Quaife limited-slip front differential, LED lights, RS badges throughout, a high-mounted rear spoiler, carbon-fiber interior accents, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system.
Aside from a moonroof, the Focus RS' options list mostly consists of tire options. Available Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires dramatically improve tire grip at a significant expense of tread life, while the Winter Wheel and Tire package provides smaller diameter (18-inch) wheels shod with Michelin winter tires.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Focus RS (turbo 2.3L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Focus RS has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in 2017 and newly standard features for 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Focus RS, however.
Driving8.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Focus RS models:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows what's behind you in order to make reversing safer and easier.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Description: Signals when a vehicle is occupying your blind spot, which makes lane changes safer.
- Hill Start Assist
- Holds the vehicle in place when stopped on a hill, which prevents you from rolling backward.
