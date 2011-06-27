  1. Home
2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,795
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity48.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size6.7 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower475 hp @ 2,600 rpm
Torque1,050 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity24,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity5,630 lbs.
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Camper Package +$160
XL Decor Package (Fleet) +$220
Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System w/Pro Trailer Backup Assist Package +$1,655
XL Value Package +$395
Heavy Service Front Suspension Package +$125
Power Equipment Group +$1,125
STX Appearance Package +$1,825
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cruise Control (Fleet) +$235
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat +$315
Cloth Front Seats with Mini-Console (Fleet) +$615
110V/400W Outlet +$175
Carpet Flooring +$60
Upfitter Switches +$165
SYNC 3 +$450
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater +$250
SiriusXM Satellite Radio +$185
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seats (Fleet) +$355
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
vinylyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Stowable Loading Ramps +$695
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
6" Angular Black Molded-In-Color Platform Running Boards +$445
6" Angular Chrome Step Bars +$570
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
360-Degree Dual Beacon Amber-White LED Warning Strobes (Fleet) +$600
Tailgate Step +$375
Spare Tire Delete (Fleet) +-$85
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Black Molded Hood Deflector +$130
ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Front Wheel Well Liners +$180
LED Box Lighting +$60
Gooseneck Dual Hitch Kit +$525
BoxLink Locking Cleats +$75
Halogen Fog Lamps +$130
Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass +$60
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Power Sliding Rear Window +$405
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Matte Black Aluminum Cross Bed Tool Box by Weather Guard +$950
5th Wheel Hitch Kit +$1,495
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Bed Length98.1 in.
Curb weight8,282 lbs.
Gross weight14,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height82.1 in.
Length266.2 in.
Maximum payload5,630 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity24,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.0 in.
Wheel base176.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Green Gem (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Medium Earth Gray (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
225/70R G tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
