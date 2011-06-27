Used 2013 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews
Review for anyone tall
If you're a tall person and in the market for a crossover, give the Ford Edge a serious look. I'm 6'5 220# and have plenty of room in all directions. The driver seat has many settings for your comfort. Now for the rest, I never thought I'd buy a Ford but I love this vehicle. The V6 really moves and looks great while doing it. The ride is smooth and quiet. The sound system is crisp and clear. I don't have a phone with Bluetooth but Sync works really good with my i-touch. My only complaint so far is the transmission. It really doesn't like 2nd gear and reading other reviews it seems to be a known issue with the Edge. Highly recommend this vehicle especially if you're tall. UPDATE: 02/27/2018 The 2013 Edge is still going strong. Replaced some of the standard stuff like battery, headlights, tie-rods and tires. Other than that, I still love it. Great size. Great engine. Still stylish. I plan on purchasing a newer Edge when the time comes...and this comes from someone who never cared for a Ford.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Great Job Ford!!
This is the first American Made car I have owned in 25 years. I actually intended to buy an Escape. However with the incentives offered the Edge was only $2000.00 more. was well worth it. My wife has a 2011 Toyota Avalon that is one of the best riding vehicles I have ever ridden in. This Edge is only slightly behind it. The 3.5L had plenty of performance the handling is great. The interior with power memory seats is great on long drives. The SYNC is great once you learn it. You may actually have to read the book to learn it. A friend of mine trailered his Harley over 400 miles and raved at the handling
Awesome ride!!
This vehicle is one of my all time favorites. The ride is smooth, with no vibrations or road noise. It is extremely easy to get in and out of the vehicle. There is comfortable seating and lots of cargo space. I always have enough room for whatever I want to take with me. Gas mileage is great for a SUV. I love the back up camera and the sound system is excellent and clear no matter how loud I turn up the music. I am very happy with this purchase and definitely got bang for my buck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving it so far!!!
I recently moved from a 2010 Nissan Murano LE to the Ford Edge Limited with the 302A Package. I loved my Murano and got rid of it due to an accident. I had an Edge as a rental and liked it so much I ended up buying one =) Honestly I considered another Murano but it hasn't changed since my 2010, I was looking for something with a little more technology. I considered the Chevy Traverse and the new Pathfinder but settled on the Edge.
Excellent Value in a Ceossover
Retractable glass sun roof, MyFordTouch with Navigation and ALL the tech toys a couple of engineers could possibly want. This vehicle is a replacement for a 2008 Edge Limited we enjoyed immensely and are even more pleased with the 2013. Great value for the price. (and NO, we do NOT work for Ford)
