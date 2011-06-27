Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,907
|$11,024
|$12,784
|Clean
|$8,543
|$10,562
|$12,232
|Average
|$7,813
|$9,637
|$11,129
|Rough
|$7,084
|$8,712
|$10,026
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,924
|$9,925
|$11,589
|Clean
|$7,600
|$9,508
|$11,089
|Average
|$6,951
|$8,676
|$10,089
|Rough
|$6,302
|$7,843
|$9,089
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,568
|$11,817
|$13,689
|Clean
|$9,176
|$11,322
|$13,098
|Average
|$8,393
|$10,330
|$11,917
|Rough
|$7,610
|$9,339
|$10,735
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,392
|$9,306
|$10,899
|Clean
|$7,089
|$8,916
|$10,428
|Average
|$6,484
|$8,135
|$9,488
|Rough
|$5,879
|$7,354
|$8,547
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,337
|$13,882
|$16,000
|Clean
|$10,873
|$13,300
|$15,310
|Average
|$9,945
|$12,136
|$13,929
|Rough
|$9,017
|$10,971
|$12,548
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,169
|$12,482
|$14,407
|Clean
|$9,753
|$11,959
|$13,785
|Average
|$8,920
|$10,912
|$12,541
|Rough
|$8,088
|$9,865
|$11,298
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,286
|$10,325
|$12,022
|Clean
|$7,947
|$9,892
|$11,503
|Average
|$7,268
|$9,026
|$10,466
|Rough
|$6,590
|$8,160
|$9,428
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,465
|$12,940
|$14,997
|Clean
|$10,037
|$12,397
|$14,350
|Average
|$9,180
|$11,311
|$13,056
|Rough
|$8,324
|$10,226
|$11,761