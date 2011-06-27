  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,907$11,024$12,784
Clean$8,543$10,562$12,232
Average$7,813$9,637$11,129
Rough$7,084$8,712$10,026
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,568$11,817$13,689
Clean$9,176$11,322$13,098
Average$8,393$10,330$11,917
Rough$7,610$9,339$10,735
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,392$9,306$10,899
Clean$7,089$8,916$10,428
Average$6,484$8,135$9,488
Rough$5,879$7,354$8,547
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,169$12,482$14,407
Clean$9,753$11,959$13,785
Average$8,920$10,912$12,541
Rough$8,088$9,865$11,298
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,286$10,325$12,022
Clean$7,947$9,892$11,503
Average$7,268$9,026$10,466
Rough$6,590$8,160$9,428
Estimated values
2013 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,465$12,940$14,997
Clean$10,037$12,397$14,350
Average$9,180$11,311$13,056
Rough$8,324$10,226$11,761
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,916 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Edge is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,916 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford Edge, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,916 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford Edge and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2013 Ford Edge ranges from $5,879 to $10,899, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2013 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.