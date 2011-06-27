Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,569
|$10,934
|$12,755
|Clean
|$8,167
|$10,409
|$12,124
|Average
|$7,363
|$9,358
|$10,863
|Rough
|$6,559
|$8,307
|$9,602
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,142
|$8,043
|$9,505
|Clean
|$5,854
|$7,656
|$9,035
|Average
|$5,278
|$6,883
|$8,095
|Rough
|$4,701
|$6,110
|$7,156
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,082
|$10,377
|$12,144
|Clean
|$7,703
|$9,878
|$11,544
|Average
|$6,944
|$8,881
|$10,343
|Rough
|$6,186
|$7,883
|$9,143
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,562
|$8,547
|$10,075
|Clean
|$6,254
|$8,136
|$9,577
|Average
|$5,638
|$7,315
|$8,581
|Rough
|$5,023
|$6,493
|$7,585
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,865
|$8,894
|$10,456
|Clean
|$6,543
|$8,467
|$9,939
|Average
|$5,898
|$7,612
|$8,906
|Rough
|$5,254
|$6,757
|$7,872
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,358
|$9,467
|$11,090
|Clean
|$7,012
|$9,012
|$10,542
|Average
|$6,322
|$8,102
|$9,446
|Rough
|$5,632
|$7,192
|$8,349
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,862
|$11,390
|$13,335
|Clean
|$8,446
|$10,842
|$12,675
|Average
|$7,615
|$9,747
|$11,357
|Rough
|$6,783
|$8,653
|$10,039
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,576
|$12,187
|$14,196
|Clean
|$9,127
|$11,602
|$13,495
|Average
|$8,228
|$10,430
|$12,091
|Rough
|$7,330
|$9,259
|$10,688