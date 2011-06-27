  1. Home
2012 Ford Edge Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,569$10,934$12,755
Clean$8,167$10,409$12,124
Average$7,363$9,358$10,863
Rough$6,559$8,307$9,602
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,142$8,043$9,505
Clean$5,854$7,656$9,035
Average$5,278$6,883$8,095
Rough$4,701$6,110$7,156
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,082$10,377$12,144
Clean$7,703$9,878$11,544
Average$6,944$8,881$10,343
Rough$6,186$7,883$9,143
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,562$8,547$10,075
Clean$6,254$8,136$9,577
Average$5,638$7,315$8,581
Rough$5,023$6,493$7,585
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,865$8,894$10,456
Clean$6,543$8,467$9,939
Average$5,898$7,612$8,906
Rough$5,254$6,757$7,872
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,358$9,467$11,090
Clean$7,012$9,012$10,542
Average$6,322$8,102$9,446
Rough$5,632$7,192$8,349
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,862$11,390$13,335
Clean$8,446$10,842$12,675
Average$7,615$9,747$11,357
Rough$6,783$8,653$10,039
Estimated values
2012 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,576$12,187$14,196
Clean$9,127$11,602$13,495
Average$8,228$10,430$12,091
Rough$7,330$9,259$10,688
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,136 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Edge is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,136 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford Edge, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,136 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford Edge and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford Edge ranges from $5,023 to $10,075, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.