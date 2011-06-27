Used 2012 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Edge
I bought my 2012 Ford Edge around Thanksgiving of 2011 and wrote a review in January. Wanted to update. I drove 1200 miles through Wyoming and then the mountains of Colorado recently. While AWD Edge is rated at 25 mpg, I consistently get better mileage than that. My first long trip right after purchase was a little better than 22 mpg. Most recent trip averaged 29.4 on one tank. With wind, it dropped to 27+. Driving it daily around town and home in the country, average is 24.5. My husband, who has a heavier foot, gets the same. My mileage is so great that I wondered if they stuck the wrong engine in it.
Watch out Lexus, MB, BMW...
The new Ford Edge caught my eye and the Sport version really looked sets this vehicle apart from the others. No other midsize SUV looks as nice. 3.7 L engine is strong for a V6 but car is pretty heavy at 4,400 lbs (2 wheel drive version). Definitely can feel the build quality. Cabin is designed very well. Comfortable at 6'2". Wish driver seat went lower like passenger seat. MyFordSync is really cool. Weather maps, gas prices, navigation all very cool. There is a learning curve and those that don't LOVE technology may find it a bit frustrating.
Business Driver after 150,000 miles
I drive a 2012 Edge SEL as my work vehicle approx. 5000-6000 miles per month--currently has 148,000 total. Proven an excellent car. Had GMC Acadia prior to this, and though unfortunately not as large cargo capacity, the Edge has been far superior to that SUV. MPG has averaged 24.5 for entire life. No mechanical issues at all except headlamp bulb and turn signal switch. Very comfortable driving position and seating at long distance--and I should know. Only real issue has been SYNC system as relates to Bluetooth to Iphone. This performance has improved with Ford updates, but still sometimes phone to system link is faulty. Overall an excellent car--replacing with another Edge this year
Edge was the right choice
Now have appr. 6,000 miles on 2012 Edge Limited with 2.0 ecoboost and can say with confidence, this was a good buy. This vehicle offers all of the features I was looking for, with little compromise. It is a great commuter vehicle, getting 27-29 mpg, mostly highway. The 2.0 l turbo offers performance and power when needed. Technology - MyFordTouch latest version works very well and is very capable. Roominess - plenty of room for 5 adults. Camping with the family proved very doable - with use of hitch mounted carrier. Towing - pulls my medium sized boat with no problem. Smooth, quiet ride that gets high compliments from Lexus, Audi, Cadillac owners.
Gas Milage
OK they told me 26 or 28 MPG on the hwy. Not even close, 21 is the best I can get. I went to the dealer and rode around with a technician with his computer plugged into the car wile riding. He could only get 22.1 on the hwy. He said that car would never get 26 mpg. If you don't need big gas milage the car is awesome it has more stuff than our Escalade but it does get better milage than the Escalade
