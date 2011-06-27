Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$3,124
|$3,880
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,868
|$3,572
|Average
|$1,243
|$2,356
|$2,956
|Rough
|$973
|$1,844
|$2,340
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,826
|$3,487
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,594
|$3,210
|Average
|$1,154
|$2,131
|$2,657
|Rough
|$903
|$1,668
|$2,103
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,726
|$3,310
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,503
|$3,048
|Average
|$1,192
|$2,056
|$2,522
|Rough
|$933
|$1,609
|$1,997
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,603
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,389
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,963
|$2,414
|Rough
|$881
|$1,536
|$1,911
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$3,042
|$3,746
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,793
|$3,449
|Average
|$1,256
|$2,294
|$2,854
|Rough
|$983
|$1,796
|$2,260