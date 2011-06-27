Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews

I have owned a whole plethera of cargo vans. I would have to say that ford makes the best one by far. Overall I would have to say that it is an excellent van for what it is.

Mike G. , 06/02/2005

This van is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is the strongest, toughest, and rides like a dream. After 98,000 miles it is still like a new van other than a few minor blemishes caused by me. The paint still shines and it looks like a new van in spite of it being five years old. It is comfortable to drive and is very reliable. While changing the brake pads today I had a chance to look around under the frame and this is no real rust to speak of. I have seen brand new vehicles with as much oxidation on the metal surfaces. I don't know what Ford is doing with their super duty vans, but it is great!