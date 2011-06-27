  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Econoline Cargo
5(50%)4(33%)3(0%)2(17%)1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best in its class

Shokat, 01/12/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned a whole plethera of cargo vans. I would have to say that ford makes the best one by far. Overall I would have to say that it is an excellent van for what it is.

Great Van Very Strong & Reliable

Mike G., 06/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This van is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is the strongest, toughest, and rides like a dream. After 98,000 miles it is still like a new van other than a few minor blemishes caused by me. The paint still shines and it looks like a new van in spite of it being five years old. It is comfortable to drive and is very reliable. While changing the brake pads today I had a chance to look around under the frame and this is no real rust to speak of. I have seen brand new vehicles with as much oxidation on the metal surfaces. I don't know what Ford is doing with their super duty vans, but it is great!

Bitchin' Cargo Van

Trent Collins, 04/16/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this van! I'll buy one again.

ford e150

doctor c, 02/24/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

worst Ford product on the road front end problems steering clunking noises and a bogus esp warranty sold by ford the chevy is truly the only reliable van to own

highway miles only. Clean, no dings. Goo

Sharon Brown Hanns, 07/21/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

gas mileage.Has side slide door, opens in back also. New tires, clean interior, well maintained. No mechanical defects. 66 K miles. Primarily driven by female and light loads.

