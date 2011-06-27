Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
best in its class
I have owned a whole plethera of cargo vans. I would have to say that ford makes the best one by far. Overall I would have to say that it is an excellent van for what it is.
Great Van Very Strong & Reliable
This van is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is the strongest, toughest, and rides like a dream. After 98,000 miles it is still like a new van other than a few minor blemishes caused by me. The paint still shines and it looks like a new van in spite of it being five years old. It is comfortable to drive and is very reliable. While changing the brake pads today I had a chance to look around under the frame and this is no real rust to speak of. I have seen brand new vehicles with as much oxidation on the metal surfaces. I don't know what Ford is doing with their super duty vans, but it is great!
Bitchin' Cargo Van
I love this van! I'll buy one again.
ford e150
worst Ford product on the road front end problems steering clunking noises and a bogus esp warranty sold by ford the chevy is truly the only reliable van to own
highway miles only. Clean, no dings. Goo
gas mileage.Has side slide door, opens in back also. New tires, clean interior, well maintained. No mechanical defects. 66 K miles. Primarily driven by female and light loads.
