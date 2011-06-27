  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Wagon
  4. Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Ford E-Series Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,628$8,084$9,807
Clean$5,399$7,752$9,358
Average$4,942$7,087$8,461
Rough$4,484$6,423$7,564
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,027$8,424$10,113
Clean$5,782$8,078$9,650
Average$5,291$7,386$8,725
Rough$4,801$6,694$7,800
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,850$8,543$10,427
Clean$5,612$8,192$9,950
Average$5,136$7,490$8,996
Rough$4,660$6,788$8,042
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,040$9,829$11,795
Clean$6,753$9,425$11,255
Average$6,181$8,618$10,176
Rough$5,608$7,810$9,097
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,346$7,265$8,626
Clean$5,128$6,967$8,231
Average$4,693$6,370$7,442
Rough$4,259$5,773$6,653
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,856$8,652$9,304
Clean$7,536$8,297$8,878
Average$6,897$7,586$8,027
Rough$6,258$6,875$7,176
Sell my 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-Series Wagon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,967 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford E-Series Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,967 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,967 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon ranges from $4,259 to $8,626, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.