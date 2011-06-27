Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,628
|$8,084
|$9,807
|Clean
|$5,399
|$7,752
|$9,358
|Average
|$4,942
|$7,087
|$8,461
|Rough
|$4,484
|$6,423
|$7,564
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,027
|$8,424
|$10,113
|Clean
|$5,782
|$8,078
|$9,650
|Average
|$5,291
|$7,386
|$8,725
|Rough
|$4,801
|$6,694
|$7,800
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,850
|$8,543
|$10,427
|Clean
|$5,612
|$8,192
|$9,950
|Average
|$5,136
|$7,490
|$8,996
|Rough
|$4,660
|$6,788
|$8,042
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,040
|$9,829
|$11,795
|Clean
|$6,753
|$9,425
|$11,255
|Average
|$6,181
|$8,618
|$10,176
|Rough
|$5,608
|$7,810
|$9,097
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,346
|$7,265
|$8,626
|Clean
|$5,128
|$6,967
|$8,231
|Average
|$4,693
|$6,370
|$7,442
|Rough
|$4,259
|$5,773
|$6,653
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,856
|$8,652
|$9,304
|Clean
|$7,536
|$8,297
|$8,878
|Average
|$6,897
|$7,586
|$8,027
|Rough
|$6,258
|$6,875
|$7,176