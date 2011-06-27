  1. Home
2022 Nissan LEAF

MSRP range: $27,400 - $37,400
Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.$28,375
Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through July 26th.$28,020
2022 Nissan LEAF Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Quick, smooth acceleration
  • Broad complement of driver assistance features
  • Quiet driving experience
  • Limited small-item storage
  • The back seats don't fold flat
  • Lower starting price
  • Level 3 fast-charging port is now standard
  • SV Plus trim level gets the Technology package as standard
  • Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
Save as much as $355 with Edmunds

2022 Nissan LEAF pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan LEAF.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,400
Battery & Range
EPA KWh/100 mi.: 30
Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): 8.0 hr.
EPA Electricity Range: 149 mi.
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 176.4 in. / Height: 61.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.5 in.
Curb Weight: 3516 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 23.6 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Nissan LEAF a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 LEAF both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan LEAF energy consumption, so it's important to know that the LEAF gets an EPA-estimated 104 mpg-e to 111 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LEAF has 23.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan LEAF.

What's new in the 2022 Nissan LEAF?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Nissan LEAF:

Learn more

Is the Nissan LEAF reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan LEAF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LEAF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LEAF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2022 Nissan LEAF a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan LEAF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 LEAF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team

How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan LEAF?

The least-expensive 2022 Nissan LEAF is the 2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,400.

  • SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $37,400
  • S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $27,400
  • S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $32,400
  • SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $28,800
  • SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $35,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan LEAF?

If you're interested in the Nissan LEAF, the next question is, which LEAF model is right for you? LEAF variants include SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of LEAF models, check out Edmunds' Features & Specs page.
2022 Nissan LEAF Overview

The 2022 Nissan LEAF is offered in the following submodels: LEAF Hatchback. Available styles include SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Nissan LEAF models are available with a undefined-liter electric engine, with output up to 214 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Nissan LEAF comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive.

What do people think of the 2022 Nissan LEAF?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Nissan LEAF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 LEAF.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Nissan LEAF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 LEAF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Nissan LEAF?

2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,375. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $355 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $355 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,020.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 1.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2022 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,775. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $185 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $185 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,590.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2022 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,375. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $313 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $313 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,062.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 0.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2022 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,375. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $234 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $234 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,141.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2022 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,375. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $240 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $240 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,135.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Nissan LEAF for sale near.

Can't find a new 2022 Nissan LEAFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,070.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Nissan LEAF?

2022 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
104 compined MPG,
114 city MPG/94 highway MPG

2022 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
111 compined MPG,
123 city MPG/99 highway MPG

2022 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
111 compined MPG,
123 city MPG/99 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG104
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger Volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Length176.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height62.0 in.
Curb Weight3934 lbs.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

