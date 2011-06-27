Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 XLT Super Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,475
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,354
|Average
|$371
|$853
|$1,113
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871
Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,475
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,354
|Average
|$371
|$853
|$1,113
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871
Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,168
|$1,475
|Clean
|$511
|$1,068
|$1,354
|Average
|$415
|$868
|$1,113
|Rough
|$319
|$668
|$871
Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,475
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,354
|Average
|$371
|$853
|$1,113
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871
Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 Custom Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,475
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,354
|Average
|$371
|$853
|$1,113
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871
Estimated values
1993 Ford E-150 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,475
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,354
|Average
|$371
|$853
|$1,113
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871