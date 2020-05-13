What is the Q8?

The 2021 Audi Q8 is Audi's range-topping SUV. It's mechanically related to Audi's Q7 three-row SUV. But for the Q8 Audi ditches the third-row seat and adds sportier styling. The result is an impressive midsize SUV with more headroom than similar coupe-style SUV competitors. It also retains a good chunk of the Q8's cargo space too.

For 2021, Audi will be tinkering with features to bolster the Q8's value. All Q8s will come with blind-spot monitoring, and the base Premium trim's Convenience package will include a heated steering wheel and a 360-degree parking camera. The heated steering wheel will be standard on the Premium Plus, and its new Executive package counts adaptive cruise control and heated rear seats among its upgrades.

Revisions to the Q8's infotainment system include an integrated toll module incorporated directly into the rearview mirror. It can help reduce the number of toll road passes cluttering your dash. There's also a hybrid radio tuner, which can automatically switch from a terrestrial radio signal to its online version if the signal is weak.

If you don't need the infotainment upgrades, the 2020 Audi Q8 still on dealer lots will suffice if you are in the market for a stylish crossover right now.