1998 Ford E-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans greet 1998 relatively unchanged. The XL trim level previously available is replaced by interior and exterior appearance packages, yet is still applicable to Club Wagon models. Optional audio units receive minor styling changes while instrument panel lighting goes from blue-green to green. Models equipped with power door locks get a rear door lock switch and the previously standard engline block heater for diesel models becomes optional. Colorwise, Colonial White is dropped, Denim Blue replaces Crystal Blue, and Deep Forest Green, Carribean Green and Light Blue Metallic are introduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-150.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 E150 Van
kenny49,04/07/2013
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van
I received this vehicle in 1999 as a work vehicle working for a Safe and Alarm company. In other words I needed to carry a lot of weight, like 800 to at least 1,000 lbs. Had a sway bar, extra half leaf and air bags installed on the rear. This van provided an amazing amount of demanding service! Always got about 14 to 15 mpg no matter what I carried, 0 to 1,000 lb. Tranny replaced at 272K (auto), Engine in chassis rebuild at 284, but bearings were still in great shape - did it because head gasket had to be replaced. Has 430K now and still going strong, not as a work vehicle, my personal. Sold it at 438K only because I could not take it with me when I moved out of state. Weak point is brakes, but mostly due to weight - rotors every 60k. Still like it a lot....Synthetic every 10k.
Best Vehicle I've ever owned
B. Grisham,07/20/2009
I bought this van for my work with the expectations of maybe getting around 100,000 miles out of it. It has been driven by many different employees, it has not been serviced as often as it should be. In spite of this it never has leaked or used any oil, the AC has never had to be recharged and its has only one tune up. The transmission has never been serviced and it still works great. I did have to replace the read end because the seals went out and it wasn't tended to. Im going to see just how long this thing will go.
e-150
rogergrab,09/23/2004
Vehicle is very reliable but has a limited cargo weight capacity
Reliable
johnny,11/24/2008
My van is a Waldock Conversion. They did a very nice job, except the add-on rear a/c leaked and needed repair under their warranty, which they approved the dealer to complete without trouble. I will describe my van here as a Ford e150 and not include the conversion aspect (though there is nothing other than stated I have ever had to deal with regarding the conversion). It has been a wonderful highway rig. Smooth and quiet. Suspension is a little soft, but that is also what makes it so smooth riding. Only issue taken care of early was a water pump gasket under warranty. No other issues. Belt, brakes, tires, oil, only up-keep. Low 80,000 miles, but no issues. It's been great!
See all 5 reviews of the 1998 Ford E-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
