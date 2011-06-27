  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Turning circle50.0 ft.
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Curb weight4917 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
