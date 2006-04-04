Used 1993 Ford E-150 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford E-150 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-150
Read recent reviews for the Ford E-150
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
What is this?,04/04/2006
I have driven my vehicle both on the road and in town. I find that it is easy to maneuver into tight places. I have had 2 accidents in it and have sustained no injuries myself. I have traveled over 1500 miles across country and slept in the vehicle, the back seat makes into a bed, and found it very comfortable. I bought this vehicle from the original owner at 165,555 miles. I now have 221,200 miles on it and it is just beginning to use a little oil. I love my Econoline.