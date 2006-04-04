Used 1993 Ford E-150 for Sale Near Me

I have driven my vehicle both on the road and in town. I find that it is easy to maneuver into tight places. I have had 2 accidents in it and have sustained no injuries myself. I have traveled over 1500 miles across country and slept in the vehicle, the back seat makes into a bed, and found it very comfortable. I bought this vehicle from the original owner at 165,555 miles. I now have 221,200 miles on it and it is just beginning to use a little oil. I love my Econoline.

Read more