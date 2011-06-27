Used 2000 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews
More fun than a barrel of monkeys!
After looking at several high-performance vehicles, I was drawn to the Viper GTS. The roar of it's mighty V10 brought back memories of the muscle cars of old. The car has proven to be wicked fast, very comfortable, and with supermodel looks. NOT for introverts, fans will swarm you as though you are a major celebrity. Celebrities: Forget blending in. On the track it performs like no other car. Corvette who? You will not be able to wipe the smile off of your face when you own a Viper.
Dodge Viper GTS
Super fast car with excellent handling. Much more refined compared to my 1996 RT-10. Ive had a viper since 1998 and still own one today (2004). Never have any problems. Service is very affordable. Not much out there than can keep up.
There can be only one!
This is not a car of creature comforts. This is a race car for the street. Sitting down in the cockpit youll note the absence of such luxu-items such as cupholders and power seats. 6 white digital gauges present the car's vitals. The exterior design has to be the most radical and beautiful form a car designer could imagine. The snake head visage of the front fascia, then flows up and back to meet the twin- bubble cockpit canopy. Be prepared for the magical effect the Viper has on crowds wherever you go. No other car will dominate the attention of those around you like the Viper.
A few facts for you
This car is not an easy car to operate. The viper was made to do 3 things. Go like hell, stop well, and corner well. Luxuries like traction/yaw control, heads up displays, and even an awesome radio are not part of what viper is about. If you want those things, go buy a corvette! Nothing turns heads like the viper, so expect a lot of attention, especially from kids. Acceleration takes practice to not break traction. You must learn to press the pedal not stomp on it! If you get a flat tire, plan on a flatbed because the car cannot be towed and I didn't trust the donut you get for a spare. Buy a used rim and put a tire on it. Finally, watch out for the law, because they will be watching for u!
Just an $80,000 Dodge..
This is by far the worst car I have ever owned. The car is beautiful and fast, but that is where it ends. Dodge's customer service and dealerships are the worst. After getting caught in a rainstorm during a 5 hour trip and having the seals replaced 6 times, I was told by Dodge "don't drive the car in the rain". Battery constantly dies...replaced three times...was told by Dodge..yeah, they have a heavy drain...the owner (of the dealership) has the same problem..just unplug it (invloves taking wheel off). Melted exhaust manifold, plugs, and wires at 19k...told by Dodge "these cars run hot"..door panel repeatedly falls off...all this from an uncomfortable and tempremental car to begin with!
