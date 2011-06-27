Used 2000 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

More fun than a barrel of monkeys! Y2KGTS , 02/26/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After looking at several high-performance vehicles, I was drawn to the Viper GTS. The roar of it's mighty V10 brought back memories of the muscle cars of old. The car has proven to be wicked fast, very comfortable, and with supermodel looks. NOT for introverts, fans will swarm you as though you are a major celebrity. Celebrities: Forget blending in. On the track it performs like no other car. Corvette who? You will not be able to wipe the smile off of your face when you own a Viper. Report Abuse

Dodge Viper GTS Paulo Linguini , 07/21/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Super fast car with excellent handling. Much more refined compared to my 1996 RT-10. Ive had a viper since 1998 and still own one today (2004). Never have any problems. Service is very affordable. Not much out there than can keep up.

There can be only one! ViperDrvr , 03/16/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is not a car of creature comforts. This is a race car for the street. Sitting down in the cockpit youll note the absence of such luxu-items such as cupholders and power seats. 6 white digital gauges present the car's vitals. The exterior design has to be the most radical and beautiful form a car designer could imagine. The snake head visage of the front fascia, then flows up and back to meet the twin- bubble cockpit canopy. Be prepared for the magical effect the Viper has on crowds wherever you go. No other car will dominate the attention of those around you like the Viper.

A few facts for you V10 GTS , 04/09/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is not an easy car to operate. The viper was made to do 3 things. Go like hell, stop well, and corner well. Luxuries like traction/yaw control, heads up displays, and even an awesome radio are not part of what viper is about. If you want those things, go buy a corvette! Nothing turns heads like the viper, so expect a lot of attention, especially from kids. Acceleration takes practice to not break traction. You must learn to press the pedal not stomp on it! If you get a flat tire, plan on a flatbed because the car cannot be towed and I didn't trust the donut you get for a spare. Buy a used rim and put a tire on it. Finally, watch out for the law, because they will be watching for u!