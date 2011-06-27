  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$812$1,385$1,673
Clean$724$1,236$1,497
Average$549$937$1,146
Rough$374$638$795
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,181$1,750$2,032
Clean$1,053$1,561$1,819
Average$798$1,184$1,392
Rough$544$806$965
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,115$1,897$2,292
Clean$995$1,693$2,051
Average$754$1,284$1,570
Rough$513$874$1,089
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$978$1,655$1,996
Clean$872$1,477$1,787
Average$661$1,120$1,368
Rough$450$763$948
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$1,702$1,959
Clean$1,052$1,519$1,754
Average$798$1,151$1,342
Rough$543$784$931
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,239$1,873$2,187
Clean$1,105$1,671$1,957
Average$838$1,267$1,498
Rough$570$863$1,039
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,262$2,052$2,446
Clean$1,126$1,830$2,189
Average$854$1,388$1,676
Rough$581$945$1,162
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$796$1,360$1,644
Clean$710$1,214$1,471
Average$538$920$1,126
Rough$367$627$781
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,857$2,238
Clean$981$1,657$2,003
Average$743$1,256$1,533
Rough$506$856$1,063
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$688$1,249$1,534
Clean$613$1,114$1,373
Average$465$845$1,051
Rough$316$575$729
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$702$1,254$1,534
Clean$626$1,119$1,373
Average$475$848$1,051
Rough$323$578$729
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,138$2,412
Clean$1,407$1,908$2,159
Average$1,066$1,446$1,652
Rough$726$985$1,146
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,141$1,861$2,221
Clean$1,018$1,660$1,988
Average$771$1,259$1,522
Rough$525$858$1,055
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,128$1,957$2,375
Clean$1,006$1,746$2,125
Average$763$1,324$1,627
Rough$519$902$1,128
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$785$1,284$1,534
Clean$700$1,145$1,373
Average$531$869$1,051
Rough$361$592$729
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$914$1,565$1,892
Clean$815$1,396$1,693
Average$618$1,059$1,296
Rough$421$721$899
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,011$1,623$1,930
Clean$902$1,448$1,727
Average$684$1,098$1,322
Rough$466$748$917
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,085$1,796$2,154
Clean$968$1,603$1,927
Average$734$1,215$1,475
Rough$499$828$1,023
Sell my 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,603 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,603 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,603 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $499 to $2,154, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.