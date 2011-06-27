Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,385
|$1,673
|Clean
|$724
|$1,236
|$1,497
|Average
|$549
|$937
|$1,146
|Rough
|$374
|$638
|$795
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,750
|$2,032
|Clean
|$1,053
|$1,561
|$1,819
|Average
|$798
|$1,184
|$1,392
|Rough
|$544
|$806
|$965
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$1,897
|$2,292
|Clean
|$995
|$1,693
|$2,051
|Average
|$754
|$1,284
|$1,570
|Rough
|$513
|$874
|$1,089
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,655
|$1,996
|Clean
|$872
|$1,477
|$1,787
|Average
|$661
|$1,120
|$1,368
|Rough
|$450
|$763
|$948
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,702
|$1,959
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,519
|$1,754
|Average
|$798
|$1,151
|$1,342
|Rough
|$543
|$784
|$931
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,873
|$2,187
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,671
|$1,957
|Average
|$838
|$1,267
|$1,498
|Rough
|$570
|$863
|$1,039
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$2,052
|$2,446
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,830
|$2,189
|Average
|$854
|$1,388
|$1,676
|Rough
|$581
|$945
|$1,162
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$796
|$1,360
|$1,644
|Clean
|$710
|$1,214
|$1,471
|Average
|$538
|$920
|$1,126
|Rough
|$367
|$627
|$781
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,857
|$2,238
|Clean
|$981
|$1,657
|$2,003
|Average
|$743
|$1,256
|$1,533
|Rough
|$506
|$856
|$1,063
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,249
|$1,534
|Clean
|$613
|$1,114
|$1,373
|Average
|$465
|$845
|$1,051
|Rough
|$316
|$575
|$729
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,254
|$1,534
|Clean
|$626
|$1,119
|$1,373
|Average
|$475
|$848
|$1,051
|Rough
|$323
|$578
|$729
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,138
|$2,412
|Clean
|$1,407
|$1,908
|$2,159
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,446
|$1,652
|Rough
|$726
|$985
|$1,146
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,861
|$2,221
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,660
|$1,988
|Average
|$771
|$1,259
|$1,522
|Rough
|$525
|$858
|$1,055
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,957
|$2,375
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,746
|$2,125
|Average
|$763
|$1,324
|$1,627
|Rough
|$519
|$902
|$1,128
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,284
|$1,534
|Clean
|$700
|$1,145
|$1,373
|Average
|$531
|$869
|$1,051
|Rough
|$361
|$592
|$729
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,565
|$1,892
|Clean
|$815
|$1,396
|$1,693
|Average
|$618
|$1,059
|$1,296
|Rough
|$421
|$721
|$899
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$1,623
|$1,930
|Clean
|$902
|$1,448
|$1,727
|Average
|$684
|$1,098
|$1,322
|Rough
|$466
|$748
|$917
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$1,796
|$2,154
|Clean
|$968
|$1,603
|$1,927
|Average
|$734
|$1,215
|$1,475
|Rough
|$499
|$828
|$1,023