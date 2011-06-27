Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Been a great truck! laxbro , 08/14/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded a 1997 Cadillac STS for this truck straight up and have had zero regrets. It has the 318 and it had 200,000 when I got it. Starts up and runs like a champ and has decent power. No tranny issues and it shifts smoothly. I converted it to flex fuel and the fuel system has never been cleaner. Have had no problems with using higher ethanol blends. The only problems I have had are replacing worn out front end parts (ball joints and wheel bearings; previous owner didn't take of it) I have put 30,000 miles on it since I have had it (about 1 year) and I would recommend a Ram to anyone! Report Abuse

Won't buy anything but a Dodge again curtis , 02/23/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have owned a 1996 Dodge Ram 4x4 since it came off the mfr floor. It's sort of like the energizer bunny. 179,000 miles and counting. And I run it hard, haul stuff, get it stuck and pull people out with my winch. I won't sell it because I am emotionally attached. Report Abuse

Only Buy dodge Kripleman , 01/02/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 5.9L 4x4 SLT.. Owned it for 22 months and put 40k miles 2 missouri winters and 2 cross country road trips in it(Bought with 195k.. current is 234k).. This truck is a CHAMP... I have read tons of reviews and talked to many people who say bad things about it.. Ya MPG is bad.. Ya Cupholder design was a failure... But as far as reliability... I rebuilt rearend(215k) and replaced radiator(227k) and that was about it... it has 33x1250 tires with no other mods.. stk eng. stk trans.. pulls like a champ.. towed a lexus es300 with trailer and bed loaded with no effort whatsoever.. surprising part was MPG wasnt effected as much as i thought... Overpayed for it and horrible MPG but its worth it. Report Abuse

I'd sure buy another one! Bernie Kressner , 12/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This wonderful truck, with 148,000 miles, 5.2 L, and 5-speed manual has been utterly reliable. It gets decent mileage (16-17 city; 20-21 highway) with the 3.55 differential. Acceleration is a bit slow, but I can cruise all day at 65 mph with only 2,000 RPM on the engine. Engine is so smooth, you can't even tell when its running. This is a "Mobil 1" truck: engine, transmission, and differential all have had Mobil 1 synthetic oils since after the break-in period. I expect to get easily 250,000 miles and 20 years of service. Report Abuse