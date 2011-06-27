Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(50%)4(32%)3(9%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.2
44 reviews
Been a great truck!

laxbro, 08/14/2013
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I traded a 1997 Cadillac STS for this truck straight up and have had zero regrets. It has the 318 and it had 200,000 when I got it. Starts up and runs like a champ and has decent power. No tranny issues and it shifts smoothly. I converted it to flex fuel and the fuel system has never been cleaner. Have had no problems with using higher ethanol blends. The only problems I have had are replacing worn out front end parts (ball joints and wheel bearings; previous owner didn't take of it) I have put 30,000 miles on it since I have had it (about 1 year) and I would recommend a Ram to anyone!

Report Abuse

Won't buy anything but a Dodge again

curtis, 02/23/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Have owned a 1996 Dodge Ram 4x4 since it came off the mfr floor. It's sort of like the energizer bunny. 179,000 miles and counting. And I run it hard, haul stuff, get it stuck and pull people out with my winch. I won't sell it because I am emotionally attached.

Report Abuse

Only Buy dodge

Kripleman, 01/02/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have a 5.9L 4x4 SLT.. Owned it for 22 months and put 40k miles 2 missouri winters and 2 cross country road trips in it(Bought with 195k.. current is 234k).. This truck is a CHAMP... I have read tons of reviews and talked to many people who say bad things about it.. Ya MPG is bad.. Ya Cupholder design was a failure... But as far as reliability... I rebuilt rearend(215k) and replaced radiator(227k) and that was about it... it has 33x1250 tires with no other mods.. stk eng. stk trans.. pulls like a champ.. towed a lexus es300 with trailer and bed loaded with no effort whatsoever.. surprising part was MPG wasnt effected as much as i thought... Overpayed for it and horrible MPG but its worth it.

Report Abuse

I'd sure buy another one!

Bernie Kressner, 12/23/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This wonderful truck, with 148,000 miles, 5.2 L, and 5-speed manual has been utterly reliable. It gets decent mileage (16-17 city; 20-21 highway) with the 3.55 differential. Acceleration is a bit slow, but I can cruise all day at 65 mph with only 2,000 RPM on the engine. Engine is so smooth, you can't even tell when its running. This is a "Mobil 1" truck: engine, transmission, and differential all have had Mobil 1 synthetic oils since after the break-in period. I expect to get easily 250,000 miles and 20 years of service.

Report Abuse

'96 Ram 4x4

1996 Ram, 10/02/2008
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck 7 months ago and it has been all around a good truck. The power is ample and the 4 wheel drive works great. The ride isn't overly good and neither is the gas mileage, about 400 km for a tank (98L). Automatic transmission sucks. It is poorly designed, shifts very sloppily, and kicks in and out of OD when it feels like it. Reverse is starting to go on it as well. The interior is simple and easy to to read and use the controls, but is very cheap looking although my dash hasn't cracked yet. Cups fall out of cup holders and are in an inconvenient location (blocks radio controls). As far as I can see the styling and engine are about the only thing this truck has going for it.

Report Abuse
