Used 2017 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
A week in Northern California
My wife and I reserved a "premium car" (meaning full-size) with Alamo for our trip in Northern California. When we got on the lot our choices were an Impala, a Lacrosse, and the Charger. I was leaning towards the Lacrosse as it appeared to be trimmed nicer with a leather package. My wife, however was drawn to the Charger's looks. She was right -- even just being the STX, it did have a commanding presence, and from what I had heard, I figured the V6 power and the Charger's handling might be better on the curvy and mountainous roads we would be traveling on -- so we went with the Charger. First off, getting situated was fine -- the trunk was very spacious, I easily paired my phone to the Bluetooth for music and gps, and we both got comfortably situated in our seats. My first complaint, however, was that there was no back-up camera -- how does a full size car with not the greatest rear-view vision not have this as standard equipment in this modern era? In driving from the Oakland airport to Napa Valley, and around Napa Valley, the car functioned as expected, and I was pleased (except for the lack of the rear-view camera). The next stage of our trip led us further north, to the Redwoods, including some travelling through very curvy roads and in the mountains. Here the Charger fell short of my expectations. I should state, my regular car is an Optima SX Turbo -- and while it is no true performance car, it does well, and is fun to drive in such situations. The Charger, on the other hand, did not quite have the acceleration I am accustomed to, nor the tighter handling around the curves (granted, it is bigger than my Optima). It drove more like the traditional full size cars I'd driven, and less like the sporty Charger I expected (perhaps that handling is there on the pricier V8 trims). Still, all in all, it was not bad -- I've driven much worse in similar situations. We drove the car for over a week and more that 1000 miles, and up until near the end we were for the most part happy with the car. But the day before we returned the car, the Bluetooth stopped working -- we spent a good amount of time and several ideas trying to resolve the problem, but nothing would work -- very frustrating.
A comfortable sedan with a lot of attitude
Note: I have an R/T (5.7L), not a Scat Pack. I'm not sure why that was selected for my review. I'm a 40-something-year-old dad with teenaged kids. I've been driving an Avalanche for the past 6 years and it's served me well. But I wanted to move back to a car rather than a truck. I knew I wanted a big sedan. I had been looking at Chargers for a long time. Everything else in its class seemed kind of bland. I had never owned a Dodge product but I really liked the styling of the new Chargers, and the availability of a V8 made them that more interesting. A couple of months ago, one of my other cars went into the dealer for a recall. They sent me to Enterprise for a complimentary rental. Enterprise picked me up in what I would learn was a 2017 Charger. I got into the passenger side and the woman from Enterprise started it up. The exhaust growl got my attention immediately. I asked her what exactly this thing was - it was an R/T. Sadly, this was not to be my rental car. But they did give me a 2017 AWD Charger with the 3.6L VVT engine. After driving that for a few weeks, I was hooked. I'm going to preface the rest of my comments by reminding you that we're talking about a full-sized sedan. Acceleration was great, handling was precise and braking was awesome. Cabin space is generous and the seats are comfortable. The UConnect system is intuitive and comprehensive. After turning my rental in, I was on the hunt for a 2017 R/T. The color had to be Maximum Steel Metallic and it had to have the Blacktop package. I found one a couple of weeks later and have owned it a couple of weeks now. The 5.7L Hemi vs. the 3.6L VVT experience is night and day. The active exhaust on the R/T is sophisticated and sounds sweet. The 8-speed transmission behaves totally different behind the 5.7L vs. the 3.6L. In both cases, however, shifts are smooth and quick. The Android Auto feature baked into the UConnect is nice. I haven't tried the Apple version. The car I bought has very few options, but that's the way I like it. As equipped - just the R/T package and Blacktop option - it does everything I want it to do. It can be a docile 4 cylinder when commuting to work, or you can push the Sport button and let it rumble. Now the cons...there are a few things that my Avalanche does that the Charger does not. First, the ability to program the passenger seat heater to come on with a remote start. Charger doesn't do that. The Charger does not dip the right-side mirror when backing either, which is a nice feature that other cars have. My only other complaint is that the factory Firestone Firehawk GT tires really suck in cold weather. They're marketed as an all season tire but they are totally ineffective in the cold and snow. I've owned A LOT of V8, RWD cars over the years and have driven them in the Winter without issue. This Charger is completely helpless in inclement weather and I blame the tires. I'll be investing in dedicated Winter tires next season.
Family Friendly Muscle Car
Moving up from a Subaru BRZ, the car is ultra comfortable for me. Easy in and out. The family finds it a great car to travel in. I find its a fun car to drive. It certainly is capable of scratching the acceleration itch that comes along now and again. Stay off the pedal and I am getting a respectable 28 - 30 mpg at a cruise of 70. Mixed driving is 23 - 24. Technology it is the bomb. The connect system is quick and responsive and very well laid out. Apple Car play functions very well and my daughter is happy she has USB ports in the back seat as well as an A/C vent. Overall I find the car an excellent blend of family functionality and a car that provides some fun behind the wheel. 40k miles later, not a single issue with the car. Regular oil changes based on the oil life monitor system. I did have to put new tires on... based on fun factor. yea, wiper blades too. Family prefers traveling in the Charger over the wife's Honda Accord. Constantly get compliments on the Octane Red color. Dodge did it right with this car IMHO.
Love/Hate Relationship
I absolutely love my car, but barely after a year of ownership and I’ve had several issues with it already. Early on I had issues with the sunroof closing halfway then stopping in re-opening, I got it recalibrated at the dealership. I’ve also had several issues with the entertainment system crashing or just not working, typically issues with the Apple play not cooperating. A few months ago the water pump went out in it shredded a belt that was another four days spent at the dealership. Now it’s getting service Schechter warnings and is hesitating and/or not responding to the throttle. Despite the issues, I love this car and when it does run correctly, it’s a beast. She’s won 3 car show trophies and is always a favorite at local shows and meets. Comfortable ride though I’d say the material quality is a little lacking considering the price I paid. Small things like plastic interior piece not lining up or the stitching coming undone on the front passenger seat. The UConnect system glitches a lot and sometimes just flat out shuts off for no reason.
Favorite Car of All Time
I love this car! By far my favortite car I have ever driven in or ridden in, its a black CPO 2017 SXT AWD. Besides the obvious good looks, the acceleration is insane, even on the V6. The handling is also amazing, it handles curves beautifully even going fast, the ride is also smooth. A real pleasure to drive. The steering wheel feels great to grip. The gas pedal finely tuned; its responsive but not too responsive, giving you excellent control. The brakes pedal is the same. I cant even imagine how much fun it would be to drive in a stickshift. The steering wheel has a nice bulge on either side which makes it really nice to grip. The wheels are huge which really adds to the cool look of the car, they dwarf other car wheels. The car is huge, its even bigger than a Camry. Very roomy interior, huge trunk, plenty of cargo space. The thing that struck me the most though after I bought the car was the interior design… I’ve never seen anything like it. I thought the car looked cool on the outside, but its even cooler on the inside. Nice textures & smooth lines everywhere, built with quality materials, nothing feels cheap. Overall the car feels very solid, well built & high quality. Nothing rinky-dink about it like some Hondas & Kias I’ve ridden in. The dashboard is streamlined & simple, not cluttered & confusing like some cars. There are nice little touches like a sunglasses case that pops down from the ceiling, and a cover that slides over the cupholder, a rearview mirror that dims itself at night, a door light that lights up the ground when you step out at night, a cool subtle hexagonal honeycomb design on parts of the dashboard. You’d have to experience it to appreciate it, but the design of this car is just amazing & beautiful, it shows they really put time into designing his car, and added a lot of nice touches that they didn’t have to. The red gagues look awesome when lit up at night against the black dashboard, and you can adjust the brightness with a dial, very cool feature I havent seen before.The car is just full of nice features & little touches that make driving it & spending time in it a real pleasure. The all wheel drive is great in the snow, the fog lights are a great feature. It came with Alpine speakers which are amazing, and being a musician/bass fanatic I can fully appreciate the premium sound. I had a 12” subwoofer in my last car, but the bass is so good on the Aplines I feel no need to install it, I’d rather have the trunk space at this point. The seats are also super comfortable, I got the car for commuting & traveling & its perfect for that since the drivers seat is power adjustable with buttons on the side. You can move the seat up, down, front or back, and also adjust the lumbar curve front to back and up & down! So you can get the seat curve & position exactly how you want it. I can sit in this car all day & be comfortable, no back pains. I’m officially a Dodge fan, I dont understand why more people dont like Dodge, I think its just because they have never driven one or ridden in one (I hadn’t either). Most people I talk to are interested in Hondas & Toyotas, which are good cars, but the Dodge is a whole different animal. The only downside I can think of is there is no backup camera, and the car is big making it hard to fit into tight parking spaces. Some Chargers do have a backup camera its just this model didnt come with it, I would recommend that if you can get it. The gas mileage is pretty good I get on average 30mpg highway & 20 city. Another cool thing about the car is you can program different settings like if you want the car to beep when you lock or unlock it, adjust the power steering, control how bright the display is, etc. You can customize the settings how you want it, the touchscreen controls are simple & easy to use, and there are real knobs & buttons still for your basic functions which I like. Overall its a very cool car inside & out, very comfortable & user friendly, customizable, powerful yet practical at the same time.
