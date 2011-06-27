Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,022
|$9,309
|$10,816
|Clean
|$6,718
|$8,901
|$10,293
|Average
|$6,109
|$8,086
|$9,248
|Rough
|$5,500
|$7,270
|$8,202
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,563
|$6,899
|$8,400
|Clean
|$4,365
|$6,597
|$7,994
|Average
|$3,970
|$5,993
|$7,182
|Rough
|$3,574
|$5,388
|$6,370
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,518
|$7,544
|$8,868
|Clean
|$5,279
|$7,213
|$8,439
|Average
|$4,800
|$6,553
|$7,582
|Rough
|$4,321
|$5,892
|$6,725
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,479
|$7,599
|$8,982
|Clean
|$5,242
|$7,267
|$8,548
|Average
|$4,767
|$6,601
|$7,679
|Rough
|$4,291
|$5,935
|$6,811
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,357
|$8,100
|$9,861
|Clean
|$5,125
|$7,745
|$9,384
|Average
|$4,660
|$7,036
|$8,431
|Rough
|$4,196
|$6,326
|$7,478