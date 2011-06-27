  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Express
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet Express Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,022$9,309$10,816
Clean$6,718$8,901$10,293
Average$6,109$8,086$9,248
Rough$5,500$7,270$8,202
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,563$6,899$8,400
Clean$4,365$6,597$7,994
Average$3,970$5,993$7,182
Rough$3,574$5,388$6,370
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,518$7,544$8,868
Clean$5,279$7,213$8,439
Average$4,800$6,553$7,582
Rough$4,321$5,892$6,725
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,479$7,599$8,982
Clean$5,242$7,267$8,548
Average$4,767$6,601$7,679
Rough$4,291$5,935$6,811
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,357$8,100$9,861
Clean$5,125$7,745$9,384
Average$4,660$7,036$8,431
Rough$4,196$6,326$7,478
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,213 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,213 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,213 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Express ranges from $4,321 to $8,868, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.