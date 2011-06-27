Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
Best Van Ever built
I purchased this van for work and pleasure , it has turned out to be my every day driver... I love it, my favorite thing about this van is the FUEL ECONOMY it is amazing i have the 5.3 vortec and loaded with about thousand pounds i get 20 - 22 mpg rollin down the highway at 75 85 mph,you cant beat it. Very comfortable and actually easy to park.
Still kicking at 190,000
I've had this van since 2006. It's been so good. I personally think it's more comfortable and prettier than the Fords. Very easy maintenance.
Better then SUV for a trailer and kids
We needed the ability to tow a trailer and carry 7. All the SUVs we looked at had a back seat that you must get into like a 2 door car. All the small vans cannot tow a trailer. We found that conversion vans are the best fit. What a pleasure to drive and tow (its like the trailer is not there). This has lots of power - even on the hills a smoth ride and handles like a smaller vehicle. We test drove the Ford and found it nice - but you never forgot you had a truck under you, also we could not get the 4th door. Gas mileage is not as bad as I feared - 13mpg with trailer, 19 on the open road,14/15 every day.
Love it
I have had this van for about 18 months and I've been very happy with it. We have had less problems with it, than the 2 Honda vans we have owned. I have taken it on many long trips and it is not only comfortable, but it gets between 17-19 mpg on the highway. Being a car guy I have never been a fan of GM products, but after talking to my trustworthy mechanic he recommended it - he was right.
Coming from Fords, very dissapointed.
Mechanically these are superior to the Fords, as far as engine and transmission. However, everything else is worse. The old 1975-1992 Econoline has more room, feels better, drives better, handles better, body is more solid, I could go on an on. The Express interior is very cheap and uncomfortable. Hard plastic creaks and feels like it's going to break whenever you touch it. Feels coarse and unpleasant on skin. Front seating is cramped and much less roomy than Ford. Rides like a "rock". Feels like you better handle it with "kid gloves" or it will break. Sliding door rattles and shakes like tin foil when you close it GENTLY. All doors, controls, seats, and dash feel cheap compared to Ford.
