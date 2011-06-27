Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

Best Van Ever built Rollin , 04/14/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this van for work and pleasure , it has turned out to be my every day driver... I love it, my favorite thing about this van is the FUEL ECONOMY it is amazing i have the 5.3 vortec and loaded with about thousand pounds i get 20 - 22 mpg rollin down the highway at 75 85 mph,you cant beat it. Very comfortable and actually easy to park. Report Abuse

Still kicking at 190,000 cooldude5 , 02/27/2014 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this van since 2006. It's been so good. I personally think it's more comfortable and prettier than the Fords. Very easy maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Better then SUV for a trailer and kids Chris , 09/06/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We needed the ability to tow a trailer and carry 7. All the SUVs we looked at had a back seat that you must get into like a 2 door car. All the small vans cannot tow a trailer. We found that conversion vans are the best fit. What a pleasure to drive and tow (its like the trailer is not there). This has lots of power - even on the hills a smoth ride and handles like a smaller vehicle. We test drove the Ford and found it nice - but you never forgot you had a truck under you, also we could not get the 4th door. Gas mileage is not as bad as I feared - 13mpg with trailer, 19 on the open road,14/15 every day.

Love it Martin Griggs , 02/14/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this van for about 18 months and I've been very happy with it. We have had less problems with it, than the 2 Honda vans we have owned. I have taken it on many long trips and it is not only comfortable, but it gets between 17-19 mpg on the highway. Being a car guy I have never been a fan of GM products, but after talking to my trustworthy mechanic he recommended it - he was right.