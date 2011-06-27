Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,356
|$3,740
|$4,494
|Clean
|$2,191
|$3,478
|$4,177
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,953
|$3,542
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,428
|$2,907
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,589
|$4,351
|Clean
|$2,036
|$3,337
|$4,043
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,834
|$3,429
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,330
|$2,814
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,624
|$4,383
|Clean
|$2,073
|$3,370
|$4,074
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,861
|$3,455
|Rough
|$1,449
|$2,353
|$2,835
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Express 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,669
|$9,415
|$11,452
|Clean
|$5,272
|$8,755
|$10,643
|Average
|$4,479
|$7,434
|$9,025
|Rough
|$3,687
|$6,113
|$7,407
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,461
|$6,407
|$8,007
|Clean
|$3,219
|$5,958
|$7,442
|Average
|$2,735
|$5,059
|$6,310
|Rough
|$2,251
|$4,160
|$5,179