Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Sheet metal on van
robert586, 03/24/2013
7 of 8 people found this review helpful
I have a 2013 Chevy van express and I am disappointed at how thin the sheet metal on the van is. I already have a small split on the side near the wheel well that needs to be repaired. I have only had the van for about 45 days. I bought it brand new.
