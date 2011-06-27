  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

List Price Range
$9,950 - $19,750
robert586, 03/24/2013
I have a 2013 Chevy van express and I am disappointed at how thin the sheet metal on the van is. I already have a small split on the side near the wheel well that needs to be repaired. I have only had the van for about 45 days. I bought it brand new.

