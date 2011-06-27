Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,875
|$9,003
|$10,633
|Clean
|$6,603
|$8,644
|$10,164
|Average
|$6,058
|$7,926
|$9,225
|Rough
|$5,514
|$7,208
|$8,287
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,984
|$11,739
|$13,849
|Clean
|$8,628
|$11,271
|$13,238
|Average
|$7,917
|$10,335
|$12,016
|Rough
|$7,206
|$9,398
|$10,793
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,395
|$6,478
|$7,334
|Clean
|$5,181
|$6,219
|$7,010
|Average
|$4,754
|$5,703
|$6,363
|Rough
|$4,327
|$5,186
|$5,715
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,996
|$12,661
|$14,719
|Clean
|$9,600
|$12,156
|$14,069
|Average
|$8,809
|$11,146
|$12,770
|Rough
|$8,018
|$10,136
|$11,471
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,876
|$7,962
|$9,547
|Clean
|$5,644
|$7,645
|$9,126
|Average
|$5,179
|$7,010
|$8,283
|Rough
|$4,714
|$6,375
|$7,440
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,794
|$12,880
|$15,238
|Clean
|$9,406
|$12,366
|$14,565
|Average
|$8,631
|$11,339
|$13,220
|Rough
|$7,856
|$10,311
|$11,875
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,592
|$7,380
|$8,746
|Clean
|$5,371
|$7,085
|$8,360
|Average
|$4,928
|$6,497
|$7,588
|Rough
|$4,486
|$5,908
|$6,816
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,969
|$8,171
|$9,840
|Clean
|$5,733
|$7,845
|$9,406
|Average
|$5,260
|$7,194
|$8,538
|Rough
|$4,788
|$6,542
|$7,669
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,014
|$11,852
|$14,021
|Clean
|$8,658
|$11,380
|$13,402
|Average
|$7,944
|$10,434
|$12,165
|Rough
|$7,231
|$9,489
|$10,927
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,482
|$8,670
|$10,336
|Clean
|$6,226
|$8,325
|$9,880
|Average
|$5,713
|$7,633
|$8,968
|Rough
|$5,200
|$6,941
|$8,056