Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Equinox
5(50%)4(29%)3(14%)2(4%)1(3%)
4.2
119 reviews
List Price
$7,989
Loving it

rsobien, 12/17/2014
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
80 of 80 people found this review helpful

Got this SUV in Feb 2014. Been very pleased with it. Took it on a road trip from Albuquerque to LA and San Diego with fiance and future mother in law recently - did very well, and my future mother in law who sat in the back the whole way commented about how comfortable it was. It's got reasonable muscle, rides smoothly, and can handle light off roading (don't get too crazy, though). Good cargo space, and just a great overall SUV. Great for those camping trips to places where the campgrounds aren't all paved over. *Update* It is now June of 2016, I still am driving and enjoying my Equinox. I've been on another road trip to San Diego, CA (from Albuquerque) as well as to Lubbock, TX. There have been no real issues, and the mother in law still says the back seats are comfortable. It's great for driving on dirt roads, has done well in snow, has good acceleration, good mileage (on a full tank, I was able to drive from Albuquerque to Flagstaff and still have somewhat more than a quarter tank), and the cargo space is great. I actually just got done moving, and was able to fit quite a bit of my furniture in the back. For those wondering, I measured about 6 feet from the tailgate to the front seat (back seat folded down, then about 3 feet high, 3 feet side to side. *final update* A couple months ago (days after another road trip to California and back), my pregnant wife and I were driving on the interstate very late at night. Someone in front of us, uninsured and driving on a revoked license, had fallen asleep at the wheel, hit the beginning of the guardrail, bending it inward like a paperclip, and flipped his car - a late 90's full sized SUV. There were no lights, no flares, and I didn't see it until it was too late to react... thus, I slammed into it, my cruise control still set to 75 mph. My car veered left and to the side after impact... I remember thinking that rolling was inevitable... and indeed it was. The Equinox rolled at least once, then landed back on its wheels. I had the presence of mind to turn on my hazard lights, fearing another car would hit me. I stepped out... then I forced the passenger door open. My wife also stepped out. We both were able to literally walk away. We were in pain - my hands were pretty cut up from broken glass, and we both had bruising and probably cracked ribs from the seatbelts, but we walked away from the wreck. As for my unborn kid... I won't say that there weren't some complications... but so far, it's still alive and seems to be developing well. For us to be able to walk away from something like that... being a 2008, the safety features may be out of date by today's standards, but... they definitely did something right.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome ride.. Lots of compliments..

Augie, 01/06/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic vehicle. Right after thanksgiving I had new tires installed. It had performance tires great for speed but not for winters in the Midwest. I have not had any problems with this SUV. I have driven it for more than 11hrs straight just gasing up and bathroom breaks. No issues at all. Transmission shifts effotlessly, no heating up. I have nothing to say about this gem. I bought it with 65k and now have 122k. Regular oil changes a must . Every month I am driving to a different state . Milwaukee to Chicago. Then Kentucky, Virginia, Buffalo, Oklahoma and back to Chicago and Milwaukee. No problem. I really don't see what issues people have . Either I was blessed with a great vehicle and know how to maintain it. Or just some people don't know how to take care and just wreck great vehicles. Or even just like to complain when given the chance..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Transmission problem

wrdallas, 03/21/2012
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I bought my '08 Equinox Sport new from a Dealer. I loved it from the start. However, the small narrow space between the console and the seats is impossible to retrieve anything dropped down there. I keep a 2 ft. "grabbit" just for that reason behind my seat. Too narrow for a hand and the seat track is too close to the console wall to get in there. Now, my tranny blew and is being called an "Internal proble" something to do with the valve body. The trans has to be replaced at a cost of $3900! Ouch! Anybody else have the transmission problem?

Bumping and jerking

equinoxnono, 07/25/2011
84 of 89 people found this review helpful

I decide to check out the reviews on the Equinox after my wife purchased one this year. She's had what seems to be a common and on going problem with this truck. The jerking during acceleration. We have had several tune up(The dealer said that was the problem) to NO availe. Now it's more of a bigger problem than I ever thought. I decide to just ask an Equinox owner out of the blue. So I went to the local truck stop and wait for the 1st Equinox to arrive and it didn't take long. About 6 min later one pulled up and I asked the driver about any problems. Well guess what, they were having the same problem. So, I think this is a recall Item. But because the Equinox is one of there bests

2008 chevy equinox

daniel, 09/21/2015
LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle suv has 165000 no majar issues engine and trans are still strong .I would definitely purchase another one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
