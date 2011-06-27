Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$2,983
|$3,448
|Clean
|$1,998
|$2,786
|$3,217
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,394
|$2,755
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,001
|$2,293
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,095
|$3,565
|Clean
|$2,095
|$2,891
|$3,326
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,484
|$2,848
|Rough
|$1,517
|$2,076
|$2,371
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,741
|$3,756
|$4,315
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,509
|$4,026
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,014
|$3,448
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,520
|$2,869
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,559
|$4,086
|Clean
|$2,433
|$3,325
|$3,813
|Average
|$2,097
|$2,856
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,388
|$2,717
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$3,719
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,554
|$3,474
|$3,977
|Average
|$2,202
|$2,984
|$3,406
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,495
|$2,834
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,341
|$3,233
|$3,724
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,020
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,594
|$2,976
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,169
|$2,476
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$3,520
|$4,044
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,289
|$3,773
|Average
|$2,072
|$2,825
|$3,231
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,362
|$2,689
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,031
|$3,495
|Clean
|$2,046
|$2,831
|$3,261
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,432
|$2,793
|Rough
|$1,482
|$2,033
|$2,324