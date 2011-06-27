  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,136$2,983$3,448
Clean$1,998$2,786$3,217
Average$1,723$2,394$2,755
Rough$1,448$2,001$2,293
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,239$3,095$3,565
Clean$2,095$2,891$3,326
Average$1,806$2,484$2,848
Rough$1,517$2,076$2,371
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,741$3,756$4,315
Clean$2,564$3,509$4,026
Average$2,211$3,014$3,448
Rough$1,857$2,520$2,869
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,600$3,559$4,086
Clean$2,433$3,325$3,813
Average$2,097$2,856$3,265
Rough$1,762$2,388$2,717
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$3,719$4,263
Clean$2,554$3,474$3,977
Average$2,202$2,984$3,406
Rough$1,850$2,495$2,834
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,341$3,233$3,724
Clean$2,190$3,020$3,475
Average$1,888$2,594$2,976
Rough$1,586$2,169$2,476
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,569$3,520$4,044
Clean$2,404$3,289$3,773
Average$2,072$2,825$3,231
Rough$1,741$2,362$2,689
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,187$3,031$3,495
Clean$2,046$2,831$3,261
Average$1,764$2,432$2,793
Rough$1,482$2,033$2,324
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,786 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $1,448 to $3,448, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.