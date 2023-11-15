The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe Swaps Storage for Style

What's under the GV80 Coupe's hood?

Genesis has, so far, been light on details when it comes to the GV80 Coupe. We know one of its two available powertrains: a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric supercharger that makes a total of 409 horsepower. Genesis hasn't detailed the other powertrain, but our best guess is that it will be the V6 without the integrated electric supercharger.

Power will likely be sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, just as it is in the current GV80 SUV. Given that the Coupe is supposed to be the more sporting of the two, we also believe there will be a plethora of drive modes to make the swoopy variant more lively, with sportier tuning to the suspension to help give it more responsive handling.