- A more rakish version of the GV80 SUV.
- Expect similar features and a familliar interior to the standard GV80.
- There will be less storage on offer, but what you get in return is plenty more style.
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe Swaps Storage for Style
Does less SUV make a better package?
Genesis just pulled the wraps off the all-new GV80 Coupe. Well, it's not technically all-new. The 2025 GV80 Coupe is a more rakish, fastbacked version of the GV80 SUV that has served as the pinnacle of the brand's SUV lineup since it debuted for the 2021 model year. The Coupe offers the same interior amenities as the regular SUV, and their exterior designs are largely the same (minus the sloping roof, of course). The GV80 Coupe is really for people who want an SUV that puts style over ultimate practicality, and since there's no shortage of BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe takers, it would seem there's plenty of room for one more like-minded crossover.
What's under the GV80 Coupe's hood?
Genesis has, so far, been light on details when it comes to the GV80 Coupe. We know one of its two available powertrains: a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric supercharger that makes a total of 409 horsepower. Genesis hasn't detailed the other powertrain, but our best guess is that it will be the V6 without the integrated electric supercharger.
Power will likely be sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, just as it is in the current GV80 SUV. Given that the Coupe is supposed to be the more sporting of the two, we also believe there will be a plethora of drive modes to make the swoopy variant more lively, with sportier tuning to the suspension to help give it more responsive handling.
How's the GV80 Coupe's interior?
If you're at all familiar with the standard SUV, then the GV80 Coupe's interior will feel very similar. The layout is exactly the same, with a large new 27-inch OLED infotainment display spanning the left two-thirds of the dash. The screen is augmented by a series of touch-sensitive air-conditioning controls that rest on the waterfall-like dashboard. There's also a new steering wheel design and crystal-rimmed shifter mechanism. Genesis has also redesigned the wireless charging tray in the GV80 to make it more easily accessible.
As with the GV80, you can expect soft leather, satin-finish metallic trim, burled wood, and adjustable ambient lighting that make for an upscale feel regardless of this car's very competitive price point.
We should also point out that, because this is the coupe version, there will be less interior storage space in the back, and we don't expect a third-row option as in the regular GV80. This doesn't bother us too much, as the GV80's third row is too small to be usable by adults.
More to come from the GV80 Coupe
There's plenty more to come on the new GV80 Coupe including pricing, trim levels and the second powertrain option. Think of all this preliminary info as Genesis' way of whetting your palate. We'll know more about the GV80 Coupe in the first half of 2024.
Edmunds says
Though it's based on a successful SUV, we wonder if the GV80 coupe does enough to truly entice buyers out of their X6s and GLE Coupes.