  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(85)
Appraise this car

1998 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling.
  • Body shake on rough surfaces. Cheap interior parts. Uncomfortable rear seats. Former class-leading V-6 not as strong as much of the competition these days. Not as good a value as it used to be.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Blazer for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,267 - $2,545
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Back in 1982, Chevrolet rolled out the S-10 Blazer, the first modern compact sport-utility vehicle. Sixteen years later, the Blazer remains a bestseller in one of the hottest automotive markets. It's not hard to understand the Blazer's appeal.

Powered by a strong 4.3-liter, 190-horsepower, V6 engine and offering several suspension choices, the Blazer can be tailored to specific needs, with either two- or four-wheel drive, two doors or four. The four-door is the most popular by far: the model of choice with families on the go.

There are accommodations for as many as six passengers in the bigger Blazer, but four would most likely be more comfortable. There's lots of cargo space too, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor on four-door models. Chevy claims that, with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. We tried it with a test vehicle, and they aren't fibbing. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and little rear foot room in front of a somewhat low and mushy seat. Adult rear seat riders will complain loudly.

Off-road is not where the Blazer shines, though a ZR2 super-duty suspension package is optional. Available only on two-door 4WD models, the ZR2 Blazer has a special chassis with four-inch wider track, huge 31-inch tires, specially-tuned Bilstein 46mm shocks, drivetrain refinements, an underbody shield package and LS trim. Regular Blazers are capable enough for two-track dirt, but serious off-road adventures would be better handled by something with more wheel travel. However, most families don't spend much, if any, time off-road in their sport-utes, so this is not a large shortcoming. As a road going hauler, the Blazer is quite capable.

For 1998, Chevrolet has updated the Blazer nicely. The exterior gets new front styling that provides a more familial look to help tie the Blazer to other truck models in the Chevrolet stable. The interior is new, featuring a redesigned dashboard and dual airbags. The automatic shifter is located on the steering column rather than the center console, lending the interior a more airy and open appearance. A theft-deterrent system, automatic headlight control, and four-wheel disc brakes are all standard. Heated exterior mirrors and an electrochromic rearview mirror are standard on LT models and optional on the LS. Two new colors debut: Light Pewter Metallic and Dark Copper Metallic.

When the current Blazer debuted for the 1995 model year, it won the North American Truck of the Year award. Smart styling, a powerful drivetrain and reasonable pricing made it a hit with the public. Lately, however, the competition has caught up with the Blazer. A new V6 engine went into the more refined Ford Explorer for 1997, and it is more powerful than the Blazer's motor. Jeep updated the Cherokee last year, offering nearly as much interior space as the Blazer and four-wheel drive for around $20,000. Simply put, this Chevy isn't the value it used to be.

1998 Highlights

Blazer gets a front-end restyle and an interior redesign. New standard equipment includes a theft-deterrent system, automatic headlight control, four-wheel disc brakes and dual airbags incorporating second-generation technology to reduce the bags' inflation force. New radios, colors and a column-mounted automatic shift selector round out the major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(25%)
4(31%)
3(27%)
2(14%)
1(3%)
3.6
85 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I call mine "Old Reliable"
johnnyt3,06/12/2013
My father got this car when it was about a year old. It's the LS model, so it's got pretty much all the options. Dad was a careful driver, so after more than a decade when he gave it to me, it had about 137K miles, but had been maintained meticulously. In the two years that I have have it, the only issues I have had were typical Blazer issues of the wiper circuit board, the recline handles breaking off, and the bushings on the door hinges wearing out. The only other "serious" issue was the alternator dying at about 140K miles. The replacement was easy, as I did it myself at a cost of $90 and less than an hour of labor.
People need to learn how to drive!
cobrabas1983,09/08/2012
My dad and i have owned a 1998 Chevy Blazer since 2003, bought it with just over 60,000 miles on it. It has been the best truck we have ever owned, other than wear and tear items we have not had to replace anything major. It currently has 142000 + miles and it is running like a champ with many years to go. If people would take care of their cars they wouldnt have much to bitch about, i just had to change the ORIGIONAL ball joints and some other bushings at 140000! Brakes, tires and other wear items are not the cars fault its the way people drive! I have towed cars, boats, and my landscape trailer with my blazer with out fail for 9 years.
1998 Chevy Blazer LS 4WD 2 door (4.3L)
Bill Smith,12/08/2015
LS 2dr SUV 4WD
Its not that bad of a truck. I haven't had the best experience with this truck because of the lack of maintenance by the previous owner. I know most of the blazers don't have my problems. But a common problem for the blazers has happened to mine which would be the levers on the seats. Truck is like a beater truck. Engages into 4WD and works great but has problems coming out. Engine is pretty strong. Takes off pretty quick for a 6 cylinder. Makes all kinds of squeaking noises and rear is ready to go. Had to put a new A/C system in the truck including a right-rear axle seal bearing. Like i said the previous owner did not take care of it and abused it. So most blazers most likely will not have this problem. If this truck wasn't abused like it was i would feel strong about the truck. But any vehicle that you abuse will be messed up.
Better then expected
Rooster,03/13/2007
I bought mine with 115,000 on it, changed the shocks right away but since then I've had no problems what-so-ever. Started every morning through the Minneasota winter, heated up just fine and the 4 wheel drive was a blessing. I'm just starting to see a little rust on the rear bumper but thats an easy fix. It could be a bit more comfortable ride but I have a bad back and for a SUV it's not bad at all. Over all for the price I can't complain.
See all 85 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 2dr SUV, LS 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, LT 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, and LT 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 1998 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,571.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,147.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Blazer lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles