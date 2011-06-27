Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$6,950
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS62,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, FULL POWER, LOW MILES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, A/C, AM/FM STEREO. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Engine Immobilizer Intermittent Wipers Passenger Air Bag Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Steering Rear Bench Seat Rear Wheel Drive Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCS13W11K258831
Stock: 03486A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$3,690
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS326,090 milesDelivery available*
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This 2001 Chevrolet Blazer has a 4.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2001 Chevrolet Blazer has four wheel drive capabilities. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. This vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18W71K208103
Stock: EV3338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $2,333
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS90,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Light Pewter Metallic 4WD Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Air Conditioning.Odometer is 50648 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18W11K103511
Stock: MA20423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $5,999
2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT67,840 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Morrie's Golden Valley Cadillac - Minneapolis / Minnesota
CARFAX One-Owner. Options Include: All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, *LOW MILES*, *LOCAL TRADE*, 15' x 7' Directional Aluminum Wheels, 2 Position Memory Driver's Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Convenience Group, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Electric Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Electrochromic Interior Rear-View Mirror, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Fog Lamps, HD Special Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Equipment Group 1SF, Luggage Carrier, Mini Console, OnStar Communications System, Power Convenience Group, Rear Window Convenience Package, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W412221337
Stock: 3X10096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,994
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS149,023 milesDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2000 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr 4dr 4WD LS features a 4.3L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Gray/Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W2Y2305764
Stock: 305764FA71109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $2,488
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS155,538 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
Recent Arrival! This 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS in Blue features.Pre-Auction inventory, this vehicle is being sold AS-IS, Pre-Auction pricing hurry will not stay on the lot long, priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18W4YK297199
Stock: 8694Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$5,995
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS160,361 milesDelivery available*
Cooper Chevrolet Buick - Anniston / Alabama
4WD. Recent Arrival! This attractive 2000 Chevrolet Blazer is available for immediate delivery from Cooper Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18W0YK152385
Stock: YK152385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $2,495
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS196,598 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto World - Whitehall / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W22K166663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,000
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT344,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2000 Chevrolet Blazer!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 4.3, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W1Y2247971
Stock: c049270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- $3,990
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS108,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W62K178606
Stock: 3853A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $3,850
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS124,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GREAT STARTER SUV!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W4X2166512
Stock: B4305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,795
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS202,673 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4 Wheel Drive, 4.3 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Stereo CD Cassette, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Tilt Wheel, Roof Rack, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13X33K160929
Stock: 160929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-15-2019
- $975
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS207,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois
Local trade in. Customer drove this in when traded. It starts and runs.... Seems to have some issues bogging down over 40 miles an hour. No out of area holds... stop in drive it then fix it and has a great little Blazer! This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W7XK127221
Stock: U70068C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $6,988
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS133,645 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2003 Chevrolet Blazer! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Alloys always improve the look of your ride! A/C. Tilt Steering Wheel. Cruise Control. Rear Defroster. Steering Wheel Audio Controls. Drivers Airbag. Comfortable Front Bucket Seats. Cloth Interior. power sunroof. CD players. Anti-Lock Brakes. Four Wheel Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13X43K147834
Stock: P3187-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,000
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS200,505 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18X53K113261
Stock: AWT0027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$1,250
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS288,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Light Pewter Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13X33K131799
Stock: 200481A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $1,374
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS240,884 milesDelivery available*
Uebelhor And Sons Buick Gmc Vincennes - Vincennes / Indiana
4WD. Meadow Green Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W5XK141117
Stock: 24087C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $3,495Good Deal | $627 below market
2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS142,798 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2004 Chevy Blazer LS Blue 143,798 Miles Automatic, 4.3L V6 Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, 4X4, Privacy Tint, Great SUV!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Blazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13X64K114819
Stock: 114819
Certified Pre-Owned: No