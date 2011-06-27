  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique Xtreme and ZR2 suspension packages, competent drivetrain, cheap price.
  • Aged platform, spotty build quality, low-grade interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it does offer a strong running V6, the Blazer is otherwise outclassed by nearly every other sport-ute on the market. An option only if the low price is too hard for you to overlook.

2005 Highlights

The Blazer is available exclusively as a two-door this year, as four-doors are now sold as fleet vehicles only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(40%)
4(47%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.2
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV for single guy.
J.POWERS,05/15/2010
I bought this Blazer in April, 2009 with 56,000 miles. Now it has 81,000 miles on it. Have no complaints. I love the 4.3 L vortec v6 and 4-spd. At with od. The body & interior are great. I don't have many riders in back seats, so I flip them down for excellent cargo space. I live at the beach, but travel to the n. C. Mountains frequently. My Blazer does everything I need and more. All accessories work great, and the ride is good. I love the ride height, the acceleration, the ease of parking, etc. For a person looking for an average SUV without the high price tag and high insurance rate, this is a good choice. There is nothing bad I can say about my Blazer. I am very pleased with it.
CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 ROCKS!
CHRISTOPHER MCGUIRE,12/28/2004
THE CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 IS BY FAR THE TOUGHEST VEHICLE I'VE EVER DRIVEN. WHO CARES ABOUT GAS MILEAGE I WILL NEVER GET STUCK IN THIS VEHICLE. iT MIGHT NOT BE A LUXURY VEHICLE BUT DAMN ITS COOL. BRING YOUR CRV OUT OFFRADING AND I'LL PULL YOU OUT WHEN YOU GET STUCK. cRV,ESCAPES HAVE NOTHING ON THIS VEHICLE....BRING IT!!
Great vehicle!!!
taidif,01/14/2014
I have an 2005 Blazer and I haven't had any problems with it! It's my first vehicle and I love it! Has plenty of power, reliability and there is no rust at all!! I have 160000 thousand miles on it and it drives like it's an brand new vehicle. I think the reviews are a little off because this vehicle has no problems at all! I recommend this vehicle to anyone!
A great Suv
campbell,09/06/2004
I bought my 2005 blazer a month ago. its a fun suv to drive. I took it off roding the first day i bought it. It handles better than most of my viechels do going through creeks.
See all 30 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer info

