2000 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Still-handsome styling, wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain.
  • Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, no V8 option.
List Price
$3,995
Used Blazer for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An aging design that can't match the competition in comfort or capability.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1982, Chevrolet rolled out the S-10 Blazer, the first modern compact sport-utility vehicle. Eighteen years later, the Blazer remains a strong seller in one of the hottest automotive markets. Take only one good look and it's easy to see why the attractive Blazer has such lasting appeal. Powered by a stout 4.3-liter, 190-horsepower V6 and available with several suspension choices, the Blazer can be tailored to specific needs, with either two-wheel or four-wheel drive, with two doors or four.

There are accommodations for as many as six passengers in the bigger Blazer, if they don't mind squeezing. There's lots of cargo space too, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor on four-door models. Chevy claims that with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and precious little rear foot room in front of a rather low and mushy seat. Adult rear-seat riders are likely to complain loudly.

Off road is not where the Blazer shines brightest, despite the availability of a ZR2 super-duty suspension package. Offered only on two-door 4WD models, the ZR2 Blazer has a special chassis with a wider track, huge 31-inch tires, specially tuned Bilstein 46mm shocks, and an underbody shield package. Regular Blazers are capable enough for two-track dirt, but serious off-road adventures would be better handled by something with a little more wheel travel.

On the other hand, as a road-going hauler the Blazer is quite capable. All 4x4 models can be equipped with the available AutoTrac push-button electronic transfer case. AutoTrac automatically senses wheel slippage and sends power to the axle with the most traction, which makes those old full-time all-wheel-drive systems obsolete. This setup takes the guesswork out of sure-footed travel over wet or snowy pavement.

GM's PassLock anti-theft system, automatic headlight control and four-wheel disc brakes are all standard. Heated exterior mirrors and an electrochromic rearview mirror are standard on LT models, and optional on the LS. TrailBlazers come fully stocked with a long list of standard equipment.

For 2000, Chevrolet has dropped base models from the roster, leaving three trim levels: LS, LT and TrailBlazer. The automaker also has enhanced the durability of several key components ranging from the engine and airbag system to the brakes and exhaust. Other changes are limited to minor trim modifications, two new colors and the addition of a CD player to uplevel sound systems.

When the current Blazer debuted for the 1995 model year, it won the North American Truck of the Year award. Smart styling, a powerful drivetrain and reasonable pricing made it an instant hit. Lately, however, the bar has been raised over the Blazer, as most competitors have been completely redesigned or substantially improved since its debut. Simply put, with the new product in the compact-SUV world, this Chevy isn't the value it used to be.

2000 Highlights

Base models are dropped. The engine, exhaust and ABS are refined for increased durability, and exterior trim on some models is modified. Two new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(25%)
4(33%)
3(25%)
2(15%)
1(2%)
3.6
160 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car.
Don Lynch,04/17/2016
LS 4dr SUV
I have had many cars in 40 + years. Never had one this long. 16 years old with 120 k on it and it does not use a drop of oil. Still a good modern looking car. And everything from the heated mirrors to ice cold air works well. Cheap to insure. Yet it still has some value. You can still pick these up in good condition and it not cost an arm and leg. It makes a decent 2nd car and a great 1st car. I think the best part of this car is the comfort and sense of safety and control of the vehicle. And the worst thing is - I cannot really come up with a bad thing. Clearly I am prejudice of this car. It's old, I'm old and we are comfortable. UPDATE 10/18/16 I had to part with Hesibel, it has gotten to the point where I was only putting a 100 miles on it a year. And sadly I wasn't one that planned well for an early medical retirement. I sold it for what I paid years ago to a young man in college. He's four hours from school and she's been treating him well. So that's the end of the road I guess. Other than if a person could have an affection for a vehicle this would be my pick. She just never let me down. UPDATE 04/18/18- Well here we are again, just a couple years later. As I said I had sold Hesibel back in 2016. The young man that bought her lives down the lane and I see her when he comes in for break. Just a week or so for Easter break he was in and the Blazer was looking good. I had talked to his dad and he is always pulling people out of the snow at school. He loves having something that can't get stuck. He just doesn't know. You can always get stuck. Me, I am currently scouting the net looking for another Blazer, or a version of one.
Great, if you know what to look for...
Joey,03/20/2010
I bought my Blazer used with 90K(kms) on it, and it's been a blast. This is my 5th Blazer/Jimmy, and they're great vehicles if you know what to look for. The following problems are a given after about 120k: ball joints, leaky oil lines, heater core, squeaky rear window, recliner handles will break off, door hinge bushings, and if not maintained properly, auto transmissions will probably go around 200k. If your vehicle still has Dex- cool in it (orange anti-freeze), I would highly recommend getting it flushed and replaced with the regular green stuff, and that may save you some headaches. The fuel economy is not great, but like most vehicles, maintain these properly and they'll treat you well.
99 trail blazer 4x4 4.3 v6/atl ga.
stephharner34,02/22/2012
bought used at tax time,140k,no more explorers.im happy with my choice,ive had zero issues.i have noticed a lag in take off,although issue was cured when we drained trans fluid,and put on new filter..2/2012.i have the loaded edition,all leather,sunroof,tow package,power windows and locks.love the embroydted head rests and interior door logo. the big differance,ive noticed is it drives more like a car than a 4x4 truck..love it>>>>>>>>>>
I love my Blazer but...
Michelle,10/18/2008
I bought my truck in Novemember 2001 upgrading from a Cavalier. The truck does great in the snow in MD without being 4WD. I have never had a major problem with it other then the handles on the both seats broke until now. It is paid for and everything has gone wrong with it. ABS brake light won't go out even after numerous trips to the shop, service engine light comes on all the time, I have no heat or A/C. Shop can't figure it out. Occasionally over heats, blower motor went up, ball joints have been replaced 2 times now, transmission starting to fail at 120,000 miles. I love my truck. Handles great but it may be cheaper to go buy a Tahoe!
See all 160 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LS 2dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV, Trailblazer 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 2dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 125427 and125427 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Blazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 125427 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,579.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,096.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,915.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

