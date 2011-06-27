This is the first Blazer I ever owned, however I've been around numerous Blazers throughout my life, and they really are good solid SUV's. I do agree that ever since the Trailblazer came along the Blazer is not respected the way it was back in the day, and it still should be. The engine and drivetrain are tough and were tuned for truck work. If you are looking for a reliable, dependable, solid, smooth running vehicle that has 4-wheel drive with a low price, the Blazer deserves a test drive. I probably would have purchased the Trailblazer since it is a bigger vehicle, however I don't care for the Vortec 4200 aluminum inline-6 as I feel that it will not hold up as good over time as the 4.3 does

