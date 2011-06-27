2003 Chevrolet Blazer Review
Pros & Cons
- Wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain, cheap price.
- Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, poor resale value.
List Price Estimate
$1,194 - $2,241
Edmunds' Expert Review
If people keep buying them, Chevy will keep making them. We, however, suggest standing clear and going with the far superior TrailBlazer instead.
2003 Highlights
The Blazer gets only a few minor changes for 2003. A new fuel-injection system helps smooth out the aging 4.3-liter V6 while the interior get refreshed with new seat fabrics. Two-door models are now available in a bright yellow exterior color while the Xtreme model gets new quarter-panel graphics.
Most helpful consumer reviews
indiabradster,08/12/2013
I take care of my cars. I can say this one has taken care of me. Comfy ride, in the 10 years that I've owned it, minus the normal wear and tear items I've replaced the fuel injection spider ($1000 repair). I needed to replace all the ball joints for inspection, which I did myself this weekend. Add up all the repairs at normal garage costs, $3000 in 10 years. That's great.
Very Satisfied,09/16/2008
We bought this SUV used in 2005 for hauling building materials. It was the only SUV with a rear gate that folded down to extend the bed for loading lumber. We love the rear gate & having 4 doors. It is so convenient! We get at least 20 mpg & the only problem was a wiper that came loose & needed to be tightened. We change the oil every 3000 mi and the vehicle has given us no problems. I had to write after reading other unfavorable comments. The vehicle has been so good that I wanted readers to have a balanced view.
K to the L,12/30/2005
This is the first Blazer I ever owned, however I've been around numerous Blazers throughout my life, and they really are good solid SUV's. I do agree that ever since the Trailblazer came along the Blazer is not respected the way it was back in the day, and it still should be. The engine and drivetrain are tough and were tuned for truck work. If you are looking for a reliable, dependable, solid, smooth running vehicle that has 4-wheel drive with a low price, the Blazer deserves a test drive. I probably would have purchased the Trailblazer since it is a bigger vehicle, however I don't care for the Vortec 4200 aluminum inline-6 as I feel that it will not hold up as good over time as the 4.3 does
dufmoney,10/26/2011
I have put over 100,000 KMs on my 2003 Blazer ZR2 (current odometer reads 206,000 KMs) and the only thing other than maintenance I have ever had to do was the head gasket. This is is a fault on a lot of Chevy/GM vehicles from these years. She is so reliable though! Other than the tailgate squeak, which I am in the process of fixing, I have no complaints with this fast accelerating, smooth off-road driving, snow loving vehicle! If you want fuel economy, buy a Prius (lame). If you want a vehicle that is extremely reliable and comfortable, than buy a Blazer.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
