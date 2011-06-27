  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain, cheap price.
  • Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If people keep buying them, Chevy will keep making them. We, however, suggest standing clear and going with the far superior TrailBlazer instead.

2003 Highlights

The Blazer gets only a few minor changes for 2003. A new fuel-injection system helps smooth out the aging 4.3-liter V6 while the interior get refreshed with new seat fabrics. Two-door models are now available in a bright yellow exterior color while the Xtreme model gets new quarter-panel graphics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(29%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
3.9
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought it with 1Mile on it back in 2003
indiabradster,08/12/2013
I take care of my cars. I can say this one has taken care of me. Comfy ride, in the 10 years that I've owned it, minus the normal wear and tear items I've replaced the fuel injection spider ($1000 repair). I needed to replace all the ball joints for inspection, which I did myself this weekend. Add up all the repairs at normal garage costs, $3000 in 10 years. That's great.
Very Satisfied
Very Satisfied,09/16/2008
We bought this SUV used in 2005 for hauling building materials. It was the only SUV with a rear gate that folded down to extend the bed for loading lumber. We love the rear gate & having 4 doors. It is so convenient! We get at least 20 mpg & the only problem was a wiper that came loose & needed to be tightened. We change the oil every 3000 mi and the vehicle has given us no problems. I had to write after reading other unfavorable comments. The vehicle has been so good that I wanted readers to have a balanced view.
One Of The Best SUV's Ever Made.
K to the L,12/30/2005
This is the first Blazer I ever owned, however I've been around numerous Blazers throughout my life, and they really are good solid SUV's. I do agree that ever since the Trailblazer came along the Blazer is not respected the way it was back in the day, and it still should be. The engine and drivetrain are tough and were tuned for truck work. If you are looking for a reliable, dependable, solid, smooth running vehicle that has 4-wheel drive with a low price, the Blazer deserves a test drive. I probably would have purchased the Trailblazer since it is a bigger vehicle, however I don't care for the Vortec 4200 aluminum inline-6 as I feel that it will not hold up as good over time as the 4.3 does
Love my ZR2!
dufmoney,10/26/2011
I have put over 100,000 KMs on my 2003 Blazer ZR2 (current odometer reads 206,000 KMs) and the only thing other than maintenance I have ever had to do was the head gasket. This is is a fault on a lot of Chevy/GM vehicles from these years. She is so reliable though! Other than the tailgate squeak, which I am in the process of fixing, I have no complaints with this fast accelerating, smooth off-road driving, snow loving vehicle! If you want fuel economy, buy a Prius (lame). If you want a vehicle that is extremely reliable and comfortable, than buy a Blazer.
See all 55 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover1 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), and Xtreme Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,448.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,788.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

