  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for Sale
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,446
Used S-10 Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Four-wheel ABS is standard on all models. Electronic-shift transfer case is added to options list of 4WD models. A high-performance 4.3-liter V6 debuts with 40 additional horsepower, bringing total output to 200 ponies. Bucket seats are redesigned, a new speedometer is installed, and a four-spoke steering wheel is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

5(30%)
4(45%)
3(20%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.0
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

nice
gregger,01/20/2010
i don't own this vehicle anymore but it was the best vehicle i've ever owned it never got stuck i beat on it alot and it prolly would still be running good if i didn't mud bog with it so much but over all i miss this vehicle alot
Awesome!
sean2929,05/27/2010
I purchased a 92 s10 Blazer Tahoe, for my sons 15th b-day and it had 226,223 miles on it. Ran great surprisingly until an episode with the woods with a broken motor mount and the transmission kept on popping into neutral and eventually blew it up. But we dropped another 4.3 in it and this time we added some major modifications performance wise. But definitely dependable and he absolutely loves it!
BLAZINBEAST
blazinhard,05/14/2011
bought this bub for 500 bones, shes got 226 k miles and she still gets it, best truck for the price, allways fires up, neva leaves me hangin yo, she da bomb, i <3 this truck.
DONT GET THIS CAR!
Stephen,03/19/2002
NOTHING BUT PROBLEMS. had problems with ignition, Instrument cluster and too many problems to name, problems have ended up costing me almost as much as the car in the short two years of ownership.
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer

Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Blazer SUV. Available styles include Tahoe 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, 4dr SUV, Tahoe 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD, and Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,621.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,793.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,530.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 Blazer lease specials

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles