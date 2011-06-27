1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,446
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Four-wheel ABS is standard on all models. Electronic-shift transfer case is added to options list of 4WD models. A high-performance 4.3-liter V6 debuts with 40 additional horsepower, bringing total output to 200 ponies. Bucket seats are redesigned, a new speedometer is installed, and a four-spoke steering wheel is added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
gregger,01/20/2010
i don't own this vehicle anymore but it was the best vehicle i've ever owned it never got stuck i beat on it alot and it prolly would still be running good if i didn't mud bog with it so much but over all i miss this vehicle alot
sean2929,05/27/2010
I purchased a 92 s10 Blazer Tahoe, for my sons 15th b-day and it had 226,223 miles on it. Ran great surprisingly until an episode with the woods with a broken motor mount and the transmission kept on popping into neutral and eventually blew it up. But we dropped another 4.3 in it and this time we added some major modifications performance wise. But definitely dependable and he absolutely loves it!
blazinhard,05/14/2011
bought this bub for 500 bones, shes got 226 k miles and she still gets it, best truck for the price, allways fires up, neva leaves me hangin yo, she da bomb, i <3 this truck.
Stephen,03/19/2002
NOTHING BUT PROBLEMS. had problems with ignition, Instrument cluster and too many problems to name, problems have ended up costing me almost as much as the car in the short two years of ownership.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
