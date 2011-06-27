I bought this Blazer in October of 2015, for $4k at a local used car joint, as is, with 89k miles. I bought it because it was a Chevy, it was cheap, it was built on a truck body, and it had real 4WD. It hasn't let me down. Since I bought it, I DID have to replace the master cylinder and I have a starter being shipped right now (she still runs reliably, the starter is just temperamental so I'll replace it for $45 brand new, no big deal). Both parts were cheap, because the Blazer is basically an S10/Astrovan, and parts are everywhere for it, which is part of why I bought it. I drive twenty miles to work, over mountains and hills in northeast Pennsylvania, rain or shine. I had a Nissan Maxima (which was equally awesome, if it was dry and sunny year round). I NEEDED something that could cart me to work in the winter, and I was NOT DISAPPOINTED. This January, we had a pretty massive Blizzard overnight into the next day. That morning at 6AM, I started driving to work in my Blazer. I couldn't see the road for all the snow, visibility was poor... I made it only 10 minutes later than usual. When 2pm rolled around and we closed early, I drove two coworkers home, and started my uphill trek home. I made the 25 minute drive in 45. I did not slide once. NOT ONCE. My husband's 2009 Silverado looked like a beached whale in comparison. He got stuck in the driveway, while my Blazer just crawled right through. This little thing is a BEAST. I've never felt so safe in a snow storm, and it was a literal BLIZZARD and I have horrifying anxiety. Sure, it's 12 years old. Sure, it looks like an S10. Sure, it's not that fancy. Sure, you might need a low cost part here and there. But, and this is a big but, if you want a cheap, reliable snow tank... buy a Blazer. I just wish Chevrolet hadn't given up on them, the world needs SUV built on truck bodies. And everyone complains about the gas... I fill up once a week maybe an extra $5 if I went above and beyond that week, but it uses about as much as my 6 cylinder Maxima did, slightly more. Mostly it seems as though they should have just made the tank itself a bit bigger. After having made my commute in my husband's Silverado, this thing might as well be a smart car lol.

