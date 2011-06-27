  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(92)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain.
  • Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, no V8 option.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Blazer for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,160 - $2,243
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The ancient Blazer has effectively been replaced by the all-new, far superior TrailBazer ... and for good reason.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1982, Chevrolet rolled out the S-10 Blazer, the first modern compact sport-utility vehicle. Nineteen years later, the Blazer remains a strong seller in one of the hottest automotive markets. Take only one good look and it's easy to see why the attractive Blazer has such lasting appeal. Powered by a stout 4.3-liter, 190-horsepower V6 and available with several suspension choices, the Blazer can be tailored to specific needs, with either two-wheel or four-wheel drive, with two doors or four.

There are accommodations for as many as six passengers in the bigger Blazer, if they don't mind squeezing. There's lots of cargo space too, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor on four-door models. Chevy claims that with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and precious little rear foot room in front of a rather low and mushy seat. Adult rear-seat riders are likely to complain loudly.

Off road is not where the Blazer shines brightest, despite the availability of a ZR2 super-duty suspension package. Offered only on two-door 4WD models, the ZR2 Blazer has a special chassis with a wider track, huge 31-inch tires, specially tuned Bilstein 46mm shocks, and an underbody shield package. Regular Blazers are capable enough for two-track dirt, but serious off-road adventures would be better handled by something with a little more wheel travel.

On the other hand, as a road-going hauler the Blazer is quite capable. All 4x4 models can be equipped with the available AutoTrac push-button electronic transfer case. AutoTrac automatically senses wheel slippage and sends power to the axle with the most traction, which makes those old full-time all-wheel-drive systems obsolete. This setup takes the guesswork out of sure-footed travel over wet or snowy pavement.

GM's PassLock anti-theft system, automatic headlight control and four-wheel disc brakes are all standard. Heated exterior mirrors and an electrochromic rearview mirror are standard on LT models, and optional on the LS. TrailBlazers come fully stocked with a long list of standard equipment.

For 2001, Chevrolet has added a new trim level to the roster, for a total of four: LS, LT, Xtreme and TrailBlazer. The automaker also has enhanced the durability of several key components ranging from the engine and airbag system to the brakes and exhaust. As the 2002 model year will see substantial changes to the Blazer, the current version merely sees cosmetic changes, such as a lowered suspension and body-cladding on the Xtreme.

When the current Blazer debuted for the 1995 model year, it won the North American Truck of the Year award. Smart styling, a powerful drivetrain and reasonable pricing made it an instant hit. Lately, however, the bar has been raised over the Blazer, as most competitors have been completely redesigned or substantially improved since its debut. Simply put, with new contenders bracketing Blazer in both the midsize and small SUV arena, this Chevy isn't the value it used to be.

2001 Highlights

The aging Blazer platform is due for a comprehensive redesign for 2002. As such, Blazer buyers this year will have to make do with slap-dash add-ons such as standard OnStar on the LT and TrailBlazer models. Xtreme, a new trim level on the two-door, two-wheel-drive model which includes a low-riding sport suspension lowered by 2.5 inches, body cladding and special wheels, is now available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(40%)
4(25%)
3(20%)
2(13%)
1(2%)
3.9
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle ever owned - still love it!
Linda,08/26/2015
TrailBlazer 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
We purchased this 2001 Blazer with the special Trailblazer trim package in 2003 (as the 2nd owner) with 40,000 miles on it and have had it ever since. For our other vehicle, we've gone through many other vehicles but can't part with this one because of how dependable and reliable it has been. With only routine maintenance expenses, it has 218,000 miles and is still going strong. I hear so many horror stories about the newer vehicles and am thankful I've stayed with my trustworthy Blazer. The leather still looks great for it's age and I've never had a crack in the dash or anywhere else for that matter. Can't say enough good things about what a dependable vehicle it has been over these past 13 years.
best vehicle ive ever own
tmmmsguy,10/19/2014
I bought my 2001 Chevrolet blazer Lt fully loaded last year with income taxes and have yet to regret buying the truck only problem i have had out of it was the alternator went out last winter. the blazer is a good safe dependable truck that is fun comfortable easy to get in and out can fit friends that are 6'3" and my father that was 5"11" 250+ with plenty of comfort room for them. the specs say i should average roughly 19 mpg's but I've never seen less than averaging roughly 20 mpg with it except for moving 300+ miles with a loaded down u haul trailer that made the back end drop 2" in pouring down rain handled the ice that we had last year without a problem on the highway and in town.
BLAZER XTREME
Lazaro,10/07/2015
Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
I purchased a 2001 blazer xtreme in 2005 with 55,000 miles which I still own (185,000 miles now). I loved my blazer since day 1 and I have to say it, I took my brother's 2013 honda civic to Santa Cruz and is this thing as fun to drive as my xtreme? NOT even close. For a chassis used for decades by GM on their blazer it is a outstanding small sporty SUV. Ones again, super fun to drive.
Best Car Ever
Benni Copelin,04/11/2016
LT 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
This has been one of the most reliable cars I have driven. It has gotten me where I want to go and it's a fun ride. In the last several years I have replaced a few parts, like a starter and a fuel pump and spark plugs. But it drives smoothly and is very comfortable. I feel safe. The amazing thing is this car has never burned oil and I have lots of miles on it. This 2001 Blazer has a well built engine. I have hauled stuff with it and taken it out in the field to drag brush. It cleans up real nice and is a pretty car. I'm gonna be sad when I have to finally replace my Blazer. One of the best cars I have owned.
See all 92 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LT 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A), TrailBlazer 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), TrailBlazer 2WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), and Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,423.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,778.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Blazer lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles