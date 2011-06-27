  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Still-handsome styling, wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain.
  • Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats, no V8 option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Back in 1982, Chevrolet rolled out the S-10 Blazer, the first modern compact sport-utility vehicle. Seventeen years later, the Blazer remains a strong seller in one of the hottest automotive markets. Take only one good look and it's easy to see why the Blazer has such lasting appeal.

Powered by a stout 4.3-liter, 190-horsepower V6 and available with several suspension choices, the Blazer can be tailored to specific needs, as either two-wheel or four-wheel drive, with two doors or four. The four-door is the most popular by far, easily the model of choice with families on the go. There are accommodations for as many as six passengers in the bigger Blazer, if they don't mind squeezing. There's lots of cargo space too, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor on four-door models. Chevy claims that with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. We actually tried it with a test vehicle, and they aren't fibbing. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and precious little rear foot room in front of a rather low and mushy seat. Adult rear-seat riders are likely to complain loudly.

Off road is not where the Blazer shines brightest, despite the availability of a ZR2 super-duty suspension package. Offered only on two-door 4WD models, the ZR2 Blazer has a special chassis with a four-inch wider track, huge 31-inch tires, specially tuned Bilstein 46mm shocks, drivetrain refinements, an underbody shield package and LS trim. Regular Blazers are capable enough for two-track dirt, but serious off-road adventures would be better handled by something with a little more wheel travel. It's not a major shortcoming, being that most families don't spend much time off road (if any) in their sport-utes.

On the other hand, as a road-going hauler the Blazer is quite capable. All 4x4 models come standard with GM's Insta-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system, or can be equipped with the new for '99 AutoTrac pushbutton electronic transfer case. AutoTrac automatically senses wheel slippage and sends power to the axle with the most traction, which makes those old full-time all-wheel-drive systems obsolete. This setup takes the guesswork out of sure-footed travel over wet or snowy pavement.

GM's PassLock anti-theft system, automatic headlight control and four-wheel disc brakes are all standard. Heated exterior mirrors and an electrochromic rearview mirror are standard on LT models, and optional on the LS. Three new colors debut: Victory Red, Sunset Gold and Meadow Green Metallic.

For 1999, Chevrolet has added power-seat enhancements, sound system upgrades with optional steering wheel radio controls and CD changer. There's also a new headlamp flash-to-pass feature, a liftgate ajar warning lamp and a vehicle content theft deterrent system on Blazers equipped with remote keyless entry. An all-new model, the TrailBlazer, is based on a four-door LT and then adds a monochrome exterior theme with gold accents, special alloy wheels, the Z85 Touring Suspension and two-tone leather-trimmed interior.

When the current Blazer debuted for the 1995 model year, it won the North American Truck of the Year award. Smart styling, a powerful drivetrain and reasonable pricing made it an instant hit. Lately, however, the competition has again raised the bar on the Blazer. The segment-leading Ford Explorer finally got a new V6 in 1997 that is more refined and powerful than the Blazer's V6, and it's sister, the Mercury Mountaineer, has an available V8. That same year, Jeep updated the Cherokee, offering nearly as much interior space as the Blazer and 4WD for around $20,000. For 1998, the Dodge Durango came to market as an instant success, and Jeep has now gone back and redesigned its Grand Cherokee for '99. Simply put, with all the new product in the compact-SUV world, this Chevy isn't the value it used to be.

1999 Highlights

Blazer gets automatic transmission improvements, new exterior colors and larger outside mirrors, while four-wheel-drive versions can be equipped with GM's AutoTrac active transfer case. Inside, there are new power-seating features, upgraded sound system options and available redundant radio controls in the steering wheel. On the safety side, the '99 Blazer now offers a vehicle content theft alarm, flash-to-pass headlamp feature and a liftgate ajar warning lamp. What's more, a new TrailBlazer trim package is available on four-door versions, featuring monochrome paint with gold accents, unique aluminum wheels, touring suspension and leather-lined interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(27%)
4(33%)
3(22%)
2(15%)
1(3%)
3.6
98 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More than I expected
rick,10/08/2006
I bought this SUV about 4 months ago with 135,000 miles on it. When I bought it, I knew I had to replace the rear rotors and the driver's door pin. I went ahead and replaced all four rotors with cross drilled slotted ones which pull this thing to a stand still quickly. iI like the power from the 4.3 Vortech, but I'm a guy and of course I would like more power. I did have to replace the fuel pump, but it has 140,000 miles on it now. The interior is the best. I have never had a vehicle more comfortable. The ride quality is top notch. I don't feel like I'm driving an SUV. I have Goodyear Fortera tires, which are specifically designed for SUV's, and it feels like I'm driving a Cadillac.
Still goin' strong
T.C. Hertweck,01/24/2016
LS 2dr SUV 4WD
I'm currently driving my daughter's red 1999 2 door LS Blazer. She bought a new X-Terra stick shift and the Blazer has been so reliable we didn't want to trade it. It has 186,000 miles on it, runs and drives great ( a little weak going upgrade, but then so am I... old age ). Anyway, I like this Blazer and we'll keep it in the shop for a runabout as it still looks nearly new.
Love my 2-dr Blazer
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I bought this car in 1999 and it still looks like new on the outside and inside. It has the coldest A/C ever! No major repairs needed so far, even after it was stolen and went on a cross country high speed chase a few years ago. I do mostly highway driving and get 23/24 mpg. Like any 2- door space is limited. I like the drop down true tailgate on it, too. It is fun to drive.
Chevrolet Blazer `99, it's the way to go
Carlos1,07/03/2002
I needed a truck, and went shopping around for some time. Toyota 4Runner didn't drive good, and the seats are unconfortable. I drove the blazer, and instantly fell in love with it. Great amount of power, good handleling, nice style, great interior. Stereo system is off the hook, and when you step on the gas, trust me on this you'll know the kind of power behind this engine. If you're thinking of getting it, don't think. Get it.
See all 98 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, 4dr SUV, LS 2dr SUV, LS 2dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV, Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD, Trailblazer 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV, LT 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,577.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,111.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,868.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

