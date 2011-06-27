  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than a decade after launching the compact sport-utility blitz in 1982 with the S-10 Blazer, General Motors finally saw fit to totally redesign this veteran for the 1995 model year. Still based on the S-10 chassis, but dropping the S-10 nomenclature, the 1995 Blazer was a vast improvement over its predecessor.

Powered by a strong 4.3L V6 and offering several suspension choices, the Blazer can be tailored to specific needs: with either two-wheel or four-wheel drive, two doors or four. The four-door is the most popular by far; the model of choice with families on the go.

There are accommodations for five, but four would most likely be more comfortable. Lots of cargo space too, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor. Chevy claims that, with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. Not bad. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and low-mounted rear seats offering little in the way of thigh support. Adult rear seat riders will complain loudly.

Off-road is not where the latest Blazer shines, unless equipped with the ZR2 off-road package. Regular Blazers are capable enough for two-track dirt, but serious off-road adventures would be better handled by another make and model. However, most families don't spend much, if any, time off-road in their sport utes, so this is not a large shortcoming. As a road going hauler, the Blazer is quite capable.

An all-wheel drive option was phased in during the 1995 model year, making the Blazer even more sure-footed. Five new exterior and one new interior color debut for 1996. The Vortec V6 has been improved, as have automatic transmissions. Two-wheel drive models can be ordered with a five-speed manual transmission this year. Daytime running lights are standard equipment, as well as a driver airbag and four-wheel antilock brakes. A passenger airbag is not expected until 1998, and that's too bad. The Blazer could certainly use one according to its crash test scores.

The Blazer won North American Truck of the Year last January, as well as Motor Trend's Truck of the Year award, but the best thing about the new Blazer is its price. With base models starting well under Jeep Grand Cherokee and less than the Ford Explorer, the Blazer represents real value. However, poor crash test scores prevent us from recommending this Chevy. Hey, you get what you pay for.

1996 Highlights

More power, available all-wheel drive and five new colors improve the 1996 Blazer. A five-speed manual transmission is optional on two-door models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(24%)
4(34%)
3(29%)
2(12%)
1(1%)
3.7
68 reviews
68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great family vehicle
djwildcat19742,01/29/2005
I've owned my Blazer for a little over a year now and when I bought it the truck had over 130,000 miles on it. It still runs and looks like a dream, and as a matter of fact, my husband and I show it. I think it's a great value vehicle. Big enough for family and friends to ride along, and the ride is comfortable.
Great overall vehichle
Frank,06/25/2005
I just bought this SUV, and replaced the 4X4 buttons, the A/C controls, and the fuel pump assembly ( after 155000 miles you can't expect it to be perfect). The sound system works great, the vehicle now runs and drives great, and it looks great. Paint is still shiny after 155,000 miles and 9 years of driving. Gas mileage isn't the best, but driving an SUV, you can't expect to get 25 miles to the gallon either. I would reccomend this vehicle to a friend.
Best Truck I Ever had
sean,11/20/2006
I just feel so sure when I am driving it that it is going to get me where I am going
RED RIDER
raider,05/29/2009
I bought this from a person who had it from when it was new. Never had any major problems and now I have it and it rides great and is good in the snow.For me this Suv runs like a champ plenty of power.
See all 68 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, LS 2dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 2dr SUV, and LT 4dr SUV.

