Consumer Rating
(60)
2002 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of features and options, competent drivetrain.
  • Spotty build quality, cheesy interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The ancient Blazer has effectively been replaced by the all-new, far superior TrailBazer ... and for good reason.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1982, Chevrolet rolled out the S-10 Blazer, the first modern compact sport-utility vehicle. Two decades later, the Blazer remains a strong seller in one of the hottest automotive markets. The fact that it still offers a two-door bodystyle is one reason for its continued popularity. Chevrolet has scaled down the available trim levels this year, but the Blazer still offers just about every feature you would want in a basic, reasonably priced sport-ute.

There are three basic models to choose from: two-door LS, four-door LS and two-door Xtreme. LS models offer either two- or four-wheel drive, while the Xtreme is available as a two-wheel drive only.

LS models feature your standard complement of equipment and options. Cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, power windows and locks are all standard. Optional upgrades include a leather seating package, Bose stereo system and remote keyless entry. All Blazers feature the 4.3-liter Vortech V6 engine rated at 190 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. LS-trim Blazers come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission, while the Xtreme model comes with a five-speed manual, with the four-speed an available option. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard on all models.

There are accommodations for as many as six passengers in the four-door Blazer, but we wouldn't recommend squeezing that many in for anything but a short trip. There's lots of cargo space, with the spare tire mounted underneath the cargo floor on four-door models. Chevy claims that with the rear seat folded, a washing machine box will fit into the cargo bay. Sadly, the Blazer's interior is marred by acres of chintzy plastic and precious little foot room in front of a rather low and mushy seat. Adult passengers won't find the rear accommodations much better.

The Blazer offers a reasonably controlled ride on the pavement, although there's a little more body roll in the turns than we would like. The transmission shifts smoothly and the engine is strong off the line, but it runs out of breath in the higher rpm ranges. All 4x4 models can be equipped with the AutoTrac push-button electronic transfer case. This four-wheel-drive system features an Auto mode that automatically engages four-wheel drive when it senses wheel slippage. This gives drivers the fuel economy of two-wheel drive and the safety of four-wheel drive without having to play with finicky shift levers. For those who don't need four-wheel drive and would prefer something a little sportier, check out the Blazer Xtreme. This two-door, two-wheel-drive-only model features a lowered sport-tuned suspension, deep-dish wheels with low-profile tires, extended lower body cladding, deep-tinted windows and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A sunroof and upgraded stereos are also available to enhance the Xtreme's street machine image. If you're looking for a two-door midsize sport-ute, the Blazer and Ford's Explorer Sport are about the only games in town. With a starting price thousands less than the Ford, the Blazer is the obvious choice for value-conscious shoppers. Of course, that price lands you some low-quality interior materials and a somewhat dated design, but we would hardly call the Explorer Sport much of an improvement. If you plan on actually using your sport-utility as a utility vehicle, the Blazer would probably serve you well; but if you want all the refinement that modern SUVs offer, you'll have to pony up for one of the newer designs on the market.

2002 Highlights

Most new additions for 2002 involve cosmetic enhancements such as new exterior colors and optional sport stripes on the Xtreme model. LS models get a monotone paint scheme along with newly styled wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(30%)
4(39%)
3(10%)
2(13%)
1(8%)
3.7
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Smaller SUV
Jeff Hawley,12/15/2005
Fun to drive...Very precise steering, good acceleration. Much easier to maneuver than one might expect. Interior is comfortable and spacious, with the possible exception of the rear seat area, which is somewhat similar to that of a compact car. I'm really enjoying my Blazer and would gladly recommend it to anyone.
Love ittttt!
chevyygirrl,07/26/2012
My dad bought me my blazer a few months ago. i LOVE it. it has plenty of room. plenty of power for me. 4x4 works great, just had it down on the beach yesterday. it is the perfect vehicle for me right now. the only thing i hate about it is the gas mileage. it seems like im getting about 7 miles to a gallon..and that's for stop and go, well sorta. i live in the country so there's like 2 stop lights i go through, and most of it's just straight driving. i can make it about 30-35 on a quarter of a tank.
Solid Truck
robnrachel,08/29/2010
Beautiful truck great to drive my truck has the heavy duty tow package so no front end problems 4x4 works amazing very capable truck. very comfortable to drive and lots of power. Would recommend to anyone wanting a capable SUV.
Not so bad after all
Chappy,01/12/2007
Was told not to purchase this vehicle, but did so anyway. I live in a snowy cold climate so this SUV has been great so far. 4WD didn't work the week after I bought it, but was inexpensive to repair, only needed a $70 actuator cable. Also the engine light came on. The garage said it was the coolant thermostat, even though it didn't appear I needed one. Changed it for the $13 it cost just to get the engine light off. In cold climate this this truck runs better with synthetic oil and really good plugs and wires. A bit of rattle here and there in the interior, seat reclining handle is stripped, usual and inexpensive problems/annoyances. Overall this is a great and fun SUV to own!
See all 60 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover1 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), LS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), and Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M).

