1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$716 - $1,444
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Four-door models get new Sport Package on the options list. It includes two-tone paint, alloy wheels and chrome trim. A heavy-duty battery is standard on all models, and 2WD Blazers can be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels. Front bench seat option will give four-door models six-passenger capacity. Softer suspension available midyear with Tahoe LT trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BlazeHub,01/21/2016
2dr SUV 4WD
This is the best vehicle ever produced by humanity. I won't comment on its reliability or performance, as those before me have said enough. It also speaks for itself that I am writing this review in 2016, a quarter century after this vehicle was produced. What I want to comment on is this vehicles character. Not many vehicles can be described as trustworthy, responsive, resourceful, patriotic, resilient, just, responsible, patient, and loyal. But to attempt to describe this vehicle without these words would be like describing Picasso without mentioning his ability to make art, or to talk about Pavarotti without acknowledging his singing chops. This vehicle will not let you down. Not because of the strength and durability of the materials with which it was crafted, but because of its soul. It knows that you need safe, reliable transportation. It knows that providing this transportation is it's role in your family. Like a an older brother, this Blazer will look after you every mile of your journey. The Blazer will comfort you, it will guide you, it will restore you. It will never let you down. 2017 update: Still have the car. Still runs like a dream. Still the best.
bmxkid,03/19/2009
I got my Chevy s10 Blazer for my 16th birthday and I haven't had any problems with it the people that I bought it from had all of the original receipts from parts that they had put on they never had anything Major wrong with it just new brakes and oil changes just like any other car I have found that the suv is very fun to drive and comfortable I wouldn't trade it for the world
Pod,10/15/2010
This blazer was the first car i ever bought with my own money. I think I gave the guy $500 for it and he wanted around $700 but i talked him down. When I first got the car, it had all kinds of problems that I wasn't able to pick up on when me and my dad took it for a test drive. The rear brakes weren't working, the pittman arms and idler arms were both shot. There was (and still is) a major vacuum leak, so it doesn't idle like it should and the air conditioning/ vents on the dash don't work. the service engine soon light has been flashing at me since i bought it, it's best just to say it was a bad idea to buy this car. six months and $1500 later the car runs like a beast. great starter car.
FoxTrota,11/25/2010
My honest review: This car has been in my family since new, father suggested it for my grandma cause she likes trucks. Currently at 107k miles, she gave it to me in the fall of 2007 when it had 60k, since then it has been a really great truck, i love it so much i dump a lot of money into keeping it like operating like new, i changed things if i felt like it could possibly break. The rust is the only huge complaint on this vehicle, i had to replace the both front fenders and the fuel tank due to corrosion. but other than the fuel tank this truck will out last others if you just do simple maintenance, and buy from someone who didn't beat it, and even then if they did it will still keep going..
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
