  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for Sale
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,450
Used S-10 Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door guard beams and a high-mount center brake light are added. Front bench seat is now standard on four-door models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

5(11%)
4(62%)
3(13%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
3.7
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S-10's are great
Chevy 4 life,04/24/2008
I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.
Still Rockin' at 206,000
UNCNorseman,11/17/2008
Bought this SUV from the original owner with 98,000 at ten years old. Have doubled the mileage in four years as my daily driver and a trip to Arizona and Colorado during the summers. Aside from a recent intake gasket problem (known Chevy problem), have only done usual maintenance and tire replacements (once). Gas mileage is 22-24 mpg on the highway, almost a 5 mpg improvement from my previously owned Ford Explorer. A comfortable, reliable SUV that shows no signs of quitting any time soon.
165000 Miles & Still Kickin'
CharlieJ,11/30/2003
My 1994 Blazer Tahoe LT is the first truck I've ever owned. I bought it used in 1996. At the time of this review, it has ~165k miles. In the past 6 yrs, I have replaced the O2 sensor and EGR valve. Other than regular maintenance and the occassional cleaning of carbon from the system, the Blazer has been a "jam- up" truck. The Vortec V6 will FLY -- without a hefty toll on fuel economy. BTW, I like the Blazer so much, I'm moving up to a Yukon SLT next.
Greatest Labrador Taxi Ever
Norseman,04/29/2008
Bought the truck with 98,000 miles and have since put on another 98,000 in less than four years. Still gets 22-25 mpg hwy with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. Turning radius is better than most cars. Comfortable and reliable with the motor and transmission showing no signs of needing work to date. A great buy for the money.
See all 34 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer

Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Blazer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,493.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,826.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,322.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,139.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet S-10 Blazer lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles