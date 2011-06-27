I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked

the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.