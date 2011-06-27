1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review
Other years
Used S-10 Blazer for Sale
1994 Highlights
Side-door guard beams and a high-mount center brake light are added. Front bench seat is now standard on four-door models.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chevy 4 life,04/24/2008
I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.
UNCNorseman,11/17/2008
Bought this SUV from the original owner with 98,000 at ten years old. Have doubled the mileage in four years as my daily driver and a trip to Arizona and Colorado during the summers. Aside from a recent intake gasket problem (known Chevy problem), have only done usual maintenance and tire replacements (once). Gas mileage is 22-24 mpg on the highway, almost a 5 mpg improvement from my previously owned Ford Explorer. A comfortable, reliable SUV that shows no signs of quitting any time soon.
CharlieJ,11/30/2003
My 1994 Blazer Tahoe LT is the first truck I've ever owned. I bought it used in 1996. At the time of this review, it has ~165k miles. In the past 6 yrs, I have replaced the O2 sensor and EGR valve. Other than regular maintenance and the occassional cleaning of carbon from the system, the Blazer has been a "jam- up" truck. The Vortec V6 will FLY -- without a hefty toll on fuel economy. BTW, I like the Blazer so much, I'm moving up to a Yukon SLT next.
Norseman,04/29/2008
Bought the truck with 98,000 miles and have since put on another 98,000 in less than four years. Still gets 22-25 mpg hwy with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. Turning radius is better than most cars. Comfortable and reliable with the motor and transmission showing no signs of needing work to date. A great buy for the money.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer info
