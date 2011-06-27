  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-new SUV appears based on revamped S10. S10 nomenclature is dropped, and full-size Blazer becomes Tahoe. Four-wheel-drive models have electronic transfer case as standard equipment. Spare tire on four-door model is mounted beneath cargo bay instead of in it. Five different suspension packages are available. One engine, a 195-horsepower 4.3-liter V6, is available. All-wheel drive is optional. Driver airbag and air conditioning are standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(32%)
4(29%)
3(25%)
2(11%)
1(3%)
3.8
85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid car
confused,04/20/2009
Had 100K on it when i bought it. I have had some minor issues with it but nothing major. It was the spare car for friends and family until i sold it to a friend. It now has 270K miles on it and still going strong. For 2 years it had no maintenance and was drove to hell and back. It has needed tires and spark plugs the typical. I had to replace the EGR valve (my dad did, if you do it correctly which most dont there are no more issues), the ac motor, and 4wd switch. Common it is 270K no suprise. I have spent maybe 750 for repairs in its life time. Never left me stranded even when it died from the egr valve started back up and got me home. I would buy another one and might actually.
Chevrolet Blazer
Kie,10/25/2010
I bought this car in 2008 because it was decently priced for a 4WD. I live in Montana where it snows half the year and I needed 4WD to be able to get out of my driveway every day to go to school. This was my first car and for about the first year it was good. The only problem I had with it was the alternator, which went bad. Its 4WD is awesome... I could get out of any drifts or ditches I was in. But then problems came at around 120,000 miles. My catalytic converter went out and I had that taken out, and my EGR valve has a build-up of carbon. Every week for the last month and a half I have been having to clean out the EGR valve. My Blazer got about 12 mpg... which is terrible.
Reliable vehicle with few flaws
Kurt Anderson,02/12/2006
I've owned my Blazer for 10 years now, original owner. The vehicle has proven to be very reliable, good off road, great towing, and nice on the highways. If I had to do it again, I would still buy this car. The car does have it's design problems: (1) every 40k I've had to pay $350 to get an emmissions valve replaced -- frustrating, (2) even though I have a heavy duty alternator package I've had to replace the battery 3 times -- again frustrating.
Blazer
chevy blazer,11/17/2006
I bought my Blazer for $1800 and put 10,000 miles on it. So far $850 for tranny rebuild. Fuel pump put on before I got it. 4wd works when it wants to. Shake the wires on transfer case sometimes works. EGR no good but you can buy a piece of screen wire from dealer for $16-20 that will reduce carbon build up. Gas mileage in city between 10 or 12 miles to gallon. Gets 17 or 18 mpg on highway. Brakes are no good. On slick surfaces they pulsate and make an awful racket. I guess it is a very poor ABS system. Not to mention I got truck for $1800 because tail lights would not work. Looks nice with $150 exhaust I had to put on because muffer rusted apart. Trim is starting to come off now.
See all 85 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
