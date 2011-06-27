  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$848 - $1,710
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The 2.8-liter engine is dropped in favor of a more powerful 160-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.

The Beast lives.
leftofthenormal,06/29/2003
Really, my truck is a '88 Blazer, but this is the closest thing to it. I had a new 2.8L V6 put in it, and it's been running smoothly ever since. Excellent reliability. It starts up and runs without a struggle, even on cold days. Excellent power, for an older truck. This is definatly NOT a gas saver, but it rates about 20-22 MPG to and from school and work. Extremely versitile, and fun to drive. I wish they still made this body style. It can be beat.
Great Vehicle
Soldat251,10/28/2008
I bought this beat and rusted Blazer off a local guy for $500 dollars and never regretted a cent of it. The car has plenty of power and speed for the highway while being great fun off road. Despite having over 170,000 miles on it the most major repairs needed was a new serpentine belt and cap, and wire replacements. Besides that the motor and trans have never given me any problems despite being almost 20 years old and clearly roughly used. A Honda Civic hit me while parked a few months ago and aside from a dented bumper and fender it was fine while the Civic was totaled. A great car.
19+ yrs old and still alive.
Josh Castle,07/30/2009
One owner, 190,000+ miles and still runs great. Speedy takeoff, had to replace tranny and water pump. Love the squared-off look of this truck. Bad things: leaks about a quart of oil every 125 miles highway. Interior is all plastic and is pretty much shot. Headliner is hanging and pieces can fall off. Registered about 27 mpg if you baby it. All latches still open great but hood latch is hard to pull. 4wd still engages great, but put it in reverse to help disengage it. Got air to blow icecold after using freeon. And overdrive acts funny when flooring it down the interstate. Great truck for a begginer or restorer, it'll keep you safe, lower it or raise it, just needs some upgrades and tlc.
217,000 miles and still going strong
RossB,05/06/2004
I've had my 1990 S-10 4X4 Blazer for a little over a year now. I've actually been very impressed with how well it's help up seeing how it had 196,000 miles on it when i bought it. I've already put about 18,000 miles on it since i bought it and it's still working great. I've had no trouble w/ it so far. (knock on wood.) I don't think it's very good for towing big things though. I tried towing a 3700lb car and it doesn't haddle very well. It's a good SUV for day to day driving though.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Blazer SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 2dr SUV, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

