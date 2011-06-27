I bought this beat and rusted Blazer off a local guy for $500 dollars and never regretted a cent of it. The car has plenty of power and speed for the highway while being great fun off road. Despite having over 170,000 miles on it the most major repairs needed was a new serpentine belt and cap, and wire replacements. Besides that the motor and trans have never given me any problems despite being almost 20 years old and clearly roughly used. A Honda Civic hit me while parked a few months ago and aside from a dented bumper and fender it was fine while the Civic was totaled. A great car.

